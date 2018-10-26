Jeffery Steven Stone reveals four promising long-term stocks going into 2019
Jeffery Steven Stone explores four gems among growth stocks and hybrid growth-dividend stocks perfect for investors going into 2019 and beyond.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With solid long-term growth potential, a quartet of companies comprised of a graphics chip specialist, an e-commerce and cloud computing services behemoth, a water utility giant, and a water technology specialist represent four best-in-class stocks worth any investor's consideration, according to Jeffery Steven Stone.
A New York City-based capital procurement specialist, Stone points toward NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), American Water Works (NYSE: AWK), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) as what he calls 'best-in-class' stocks, each with solid long-term growth potential.
"In fiscal 2018, NVIDIA's data center revenue—booming thanks to the widespread adoption of cloud computing—soared by 133 percent," reveals Stone, "while the graphics chip specialist's gaming revenue climbed 36 percent."
NVIDIA should also be of interest, he suggests, for two of its other, growing platforms – professional visualization and automotive, the latter of which is focused on self-driving vehicle technology.
Next, Stone turns to Amazon.com which, while already undeniably massive, he suggests still boasts plenty of growth opportunities.
While online retailing contributes much of the company's revenue, like NVIDIA, its current profit engine is its cloud computing services business. Amazon Web Services sales soared by 49 percent to $6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 contributing 12 percent of the company's total revenue, according to Stone. Amazon currently commands more than a third of the global cloud services market.
The e-commerce and cloud computing services behemoth, having recently acquired Whole Foods, and in teaming up with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, is also set to continue making waves in grocery retailing and the healthcare market going into 2019 and beyond.
Highlighting American Water Works and A.O. Smith, Stone calls the former a good choice for those looking for a low-risk stock offering a dependable dividend along with solid capital appreciation potential. The company hiked its dividend by over 9 percent earlier this year, outperforming much more popular tech stocks, including Microsoft.
Residential and commercial water heater and boiler manufacturer A.O. Smith, meanwhile, says Stone, is the U.S. market share leader and is currently enjoying rapid growth in China. Sales for this year are up by close to 10 percent, with earnings projected to grow at an average of 11.3 percent annually over the coming five years, according to the New York City-based capital procurement specialist.
Jeffery Steven Stone is a Managing Partner at Eurasian Capital, LLC in New York City, responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital. Further to overseeing the organization’s selection analysis, corporate finance deal flow and daily investment affairs, principal activities entail utilizing a platform of hedging strategies. These include quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing and pair trading activity.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
+1 941-266-8620
email us here