Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences honored to host a panel discussion at 2018 Global Business Alliance

SINGER ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences, a WRS Development project, was honored to host a panel discussion and mixer, “Look Who’s Investing In South Florida,” with the 2018 Global Business Alliance from Realtors of the Palm Beaches & Greater Fort Lauderdale (RAPB + GFLR).

RAPB + GFLR is a real estate association whose vision is to be the voice of Real Estate In Palm Beach County. They pride themselves in recognizing their members for effective delivery of professional and ethical real estate services. RAPB + GFLR strives to prepare their members for success by offering personal support, continuing education, market information, and networking opportunities.

The discussion panel was led by board members Chuck Levine, John Mike, Carola Lueder, and Rita Meagher who examined foreign investors in our local markets and trends of top producing global realtors. This theme of global real estate investment trends blends seamlessly with the Amrit Developer’s vision, Dilip Barot. In his words, Amrit is the “best investment for your health and wealth.” Dilip highlights that Amrit will offer 100,000 square feet of amenities valued at $800 per square foot which equates to an $80M investment dedicated to your wellness lifestyle. This includes the space, equipment, programs, and people to help you build your personalized roadmap to well-being. To the point of wealth, Mr. Barot stresses the significance of your monthly savings in HOA fees compared to similar Wellness Real Estate Communities.

Amrit will also offer buyers the investment opportunity of a rental program and homestead exemption through ownership of one of our luxurious homes. After the panel concluded, tours of the newly finished model home were led by the Amrit team for the members of RAPB + GFLR. Members received an exclusive preview of one of our luxurious 6th floor residences that boasts East and West views of the water and two large wrap around balconies.

About WRS Development:

WRS Development, LLC is an affiliate of the group of companies which comprises of Creative Choice Group (CCG). CCG: Is a diversified group of companies. With a focus that spans across the realms of investment management, technology, multi-family residential, mixed-use, and commercial properties, The Group employs close to 3,000 team members across North America, Caribbean, and Asia. Founded by Dilip Barot, Creative Choice has collectively conceptualized, financed, designed, built and successfully managed more than 20 million square feet of real estate across the globe. Mr. Barot has been featured in many national and international publications like Forbes magazine, Robb Report, Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal.

About Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences:

Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences sits on a quiet stretch of the Atlantic shoreline, removed from South Florida’s hustle bustle world. It’s the perfect, secluded spot to practice mindful, balanced living. Yet, these Palm Beach luxury condos are central to the best the area has to offer—just minutes from posh Palm Beach Island, lively West Palm Beach and elegant Palm Beach Gardens. Amrit is a convenient home base for the area’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment, world-class golf courses, lush parks—and just twenty minutes from Palm Beach International Airport. And, the clear, warm waters right outside your door are the perfect place to enjoy some of the world’s best watersports, including boating, fishing, diving and more.