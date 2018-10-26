KL HACK LEAGUE 2018 - Student innovators from 13 states gear up to bring out solutions against real-world problems
Qualifier Round to be held on October 27, 2018, Saturday, KL University, Vijayawada campusVIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national wide Hackathon - KL HACK LEAGUE 2018 entered into final stages.
Organised by KL University - Vijayawada, the Hack League is jointly anchored by 15 organizations including APSSDC, AP Innovation Society, Smart Village Revolution, ExpertsHub, Progate, Google Developers Group, Wolfram Language.
As many as 475 student teams from different institutions across 13 states got registered for the open innovation forum and submitted their abstracts. Of which, 99 best teams were selected for the qualifiers who will be presenting their innovation-centric prototypes in the upcoming qualifier that will be held on October 27, 2018, Saturday, here at KL University, Vijayawada campus.
Aimed at evaluating and finding solutions to the problems, the prestigious Hack League 1.0 brings in engineering graduates from various technical institutions in India to participate in the open innovation Hackathon. 'Ignite - Improvise - Implement' was the tagline for Hack League. Talking big, the student innovators from across the nation are gearing up to bring out solutions against real-world problems in an innovative way.
The best teams who have cleared the qualifier round will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges from both technical and administrative background. Their proposals focused on the issues that are rooted in the needs of citizens will be evaluated. A group of judges, representatives of various technical institutions in India, and professors from universities would scrutinize the prototypes for the finale which is to be held from January 3 to 5, 2019.
The winning team which offers a solution to the problems pestering citizens will be awarded a prize of Rs. 50,000 followed by a runner-up prize of Rs. 25,000 from each domain (Automation, Environment and Infrastructure). The Hack League creates a platform to converge knowledge centers, academicians, administrators, researchers, and students where students will be developing software applications. The most amazing innovation challenge identifies categories in Environment, Automation, and Infrastructure.
