American Association of Suicidology Announces Establishment of the National Suicidology Training Center

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS), in partnership with the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center, Inc. (BRCIC), is pleased to announce the establishment of the National Suicidology Training Center (NSTC). This leading-edge collaboration will provide trainees with access to internationally known content experts in a limited-participant setting to maximize learning experiences.

Training events will focus on critical topics such as professional training, innovative suicide intervention approaches, treatment, and gatekeeper trainings. Courses, including Forensic Suicidology training, with instructors who are leaders in their fields, will be made possible through the partnership with AAS and access to its subject matter expert members, researchers, academicians, advocates, and those with lived experience. There seems to be a tipping point in the field of Suicidology that can be increased by such an undertaking.

"I could not be prouder of this collaboration. I have served as Executive Director of Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center, Inc., which has a nearly five decade history of developing intellectual property and an international reputation for innovation in all areas of Suicidology,” said Frank R. Campbell, Ph.D., LCSW, C.T., who will serve as chair of the NSTC steering committee. “I am also both a member and a past President of the American Association of Suicidology. AAS provided my early career with access to the pioneers in this field who helped me gain insights into the complex and rich pedagogy of suicidology. It is time now for those who have benefited in our career paths through membership in AAS to give back and help a new generation learn and advance our collective efforts to stop suicide and its impact wherever and whenever possible."

The NSTC will build on the hard earned knowledge from leaders in the field of suicidology while providing access to notables to the training faculty in small group learning environments. In addition, following each training, participants will have unparalleled networking opportunities to enhance support. The vision of NSTC is to train motivated participants, through the experience of leaders in their respective fields, to return to their communities, implement effective strategies, and utilize their expertise in their interest areas. The goal is for participants to become the next generation of local suicidologists. Both the NSTC faculty and the AAS training committee will endeavor to bring about a change in the breadth and depth of knowledge in a field of study where so few opportunities have been developed over the past fifty years.

“We are excited to have AAS play a role in such an important initiative. Dr. Campbell has brought such tremendous value to both this field and to AAS and under his leadership the NSTC will have a definitive impact on communities throughout the country,” said Colleen Creighton, Executive Director of AAS.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Reporting on Suicide guidelines for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org and www.aas365.org.

Through Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention services, Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center, Inc. has worked for 48 years to reduce emotional distress, raise hope, save lives, and save the community money through the utilization of crisis intervention services and traumatic loss services. BRCIC began in 1970 as THE PHONE – a 24-hour confidential telephone crisis counseling service on the campus of Louisiana State University. Over the years, this project developed into a nationally certified Crisis Intervention Center and has expanded to comprise all facets of traumatic loss, and focuses on one of the most traumatic, suicide. Its mission is to offer prevention, intervention and postvention training that provide support in times of crisis and reduce the impact of suicide in any community. This mission will be accomplished through innovative training in less traditional helping settings, utilization of paraprofessional volunteers and content experts, which will be key to this success.