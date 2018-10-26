Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar Guarantees Customers the Best Greek Food with Full Alcohol Bar Experience

Serving and guaranteeing customers with the best Greek food with full alcohol bar experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar owned by Roozbeh Farahanipour now open to serve and to guarantee customers with the best Greek food with full alcohol bar experience. In order to serve customers even better, the restaurant is now serving full bar and happy hours (from 3-6 pm and from 8:30 -11 pm).

For those who want to experience the amazing taste of Greece, Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar is the best place to be. Delphi is known to be both a modern town and archaeological site in Greece,and according to Greek Mythology, this town is also known as the site of Delphic oracle. This is the most significant oracle in the classical Greek world and the major site for worshipping God Apollo.

Knowing the history and tale of Delphi would surely make customers eager and enthusiastic to visit and experience the ambiance, the food and everything that Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar has to offer. With the restaurant’s exclusive menu, customers will surely indulge in delicious meals and overall positive Greek food with full alcohol bar experience.

The restaurants served delicious meat. Their meat dishes include Chicken Athenian, Chicken Gyro Plates, Chicken Filet Grilled, Chicken Riganati, Delphi Souvlaki, Chicken Souvlaki, Filet Mignon Souvlaki and more. All of these meat dishes include the finest meats combined with the most flavorful ingredients to ensure excellent taste.

Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar can also address customers’ cravings for salad and soups. Their salad choices include Caesar salads, Calamari salads, Delphi Greek salads, Chopped Gyro Salads, Falafel Salads, Greek Village Salads, Green salads, Grilled chicken salads, Octopus salad, Salmon salads, Steak salads, shrimp salads,and many other choices made available for salad lovers.

For those who wanted to indulge in refreshing and delicious drinks, they can also visit this bar and restaurant that serve regular coffee, Greek coffee, Arnold Palmer, fresh and brewed ice tea, iced coffee, hot and cold milk,and black tea.

Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar menu are not just limited to meats, salads, soups,and drinks. They also offer cold homemade appetizers such as Hummus which is made of Garbanzo beans thoroughly whipped with fresh lemon juices, Tabouli which includes tomatoes, Parsley, mint and green onions, Feta Cheese and Kalamata olives which include five slices of Feta cheeses and 15 kalamata leaves. Other cold appetizers that customers must try are Melitzanosalata, Taramasalata, Tzatziki,and vegetarian dolmades.

About Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar:

Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar is a restaurant owned by Roozbeh Farahanipour that aims to deliver the best possible services to customers. They are committed to excellence and can customize a menu to meet each client’s taste and need.

For more information, feel free to visit www.delphigreek.com. Interested individuals can also reach them via phone at 310-478-0029or send emails at info@delphigreek.com

