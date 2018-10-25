1 in 4 Canadians Helping to Care for Family Members at Home

In a release recently published by Carers Canada it was revealed that 1 in 4 Canadians are now providing home health care to one or more family members.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- This means that now more than ever family members are taking care of a sick, injured or disabled loved one at home. This is causing a major shift in how our society is handling health care and where resources are in greater need.Of these family members that are providing home health care , the majority fall into the Generation X age bracket - those being in their 30s and 40s. This generation is often referred to as the sandwich generation as they are stuck between taking care of both their children and their aging parents. This is leaving them with an increased sense of over-exertion, which is leading them to seek additional help with the care of ill or disabled family members from professional home health care companies.This increase in the need for home health care is driving the recent boom in the industry. Due to the increasing population of senior citizens there is a much greater overall necessity for professional home care services. Family members are often not able to afford enough time that is needed to take proper care of their dependents.With the increasing cost of assisted living venues and hospice care, and the desire to stay at home, these family members that need help are turning more and more toward professional homecare companies . These companies can come in and take care of their loved ones while the family members are out at work or school. This is giving a much need reprieve to these family members while still giving them the peace of mind in knowing that their family is getting the best of care.In the coming years the population over the age of 65 is going to continue increasing – by 2031 it is projected that 23% of the population of Canada will be in that age bracket. This means that the need for home health care to help take care of senior citizens at home will only continue to increase.