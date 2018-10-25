Indonesia Best Employer Brand Awards 2018 For The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Indonesia Best Employer Brand Awards 2018 One of our Gentlemen doing his job happily The Ritz-Carlton, Bali The Ritz-Carlton, Bali overlooks the Indian Ocean

We are extremely proud that our commitment to excellence has been recognized the second consecutive year in a row.” — Karim Tayach

BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is honoured to be recognized for the second consecutive year in a row in the Indonesia Best Employer Brand Award 2018. The luxury beachfront resort is acknowledged as one of the Top organizations from Indonesia who are exemplary in Human Resources and used marketing communications effectively for Human Resources Development.

Commenting on the award, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s General Manager Mr. Karim Tayach says, “We are extremely proud that our commitment to excellence has been recognized the second consecutive year in a row. Our motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen is reflected both in our dedication to providing the finest personal experiences for all our guests and in creating ample opportunities for our Ladies and Gentlemen to excel.”

The prestigious award, presented at the Thirteenth Employer Branding Awards during a lavish ceremony in Jakarta acknowledges those organizations that have used marketing communications effectively in attracting talent, retaining talent, developing talent and maintaining a strong retention policy. Key criteria included; Translating and combining vision with action; Building line to mesh Human Resources strategy with business; and cultivating competencies for the future to enable building the organization to be future-ready.

The Ritz Carlton, Bali is committed to providing a highly memorable experience for its guests, from sublime location, to superb design, luxurious accommodation, exquisite dining options, and world class spa. An integral part of the experience is the fabulous team of Ladies and Gentleman who offers an impeccable service and the Human Resources department will continue to strive to maintain these high standards for which they have just been duly recognized.

Referring to the brand’s employee promise, Cynthia Jendra the Director of Human Resources highlights, “the entire team efforts, commitment and innovative approaches on the selection processes and different training programs has established The Ritz-Carlton, Bali as the leading resort and preferred employer not only in Bali but also in Indonesia, and how the Ladies and Gentlemen are the most important resource in our service commitment to our guests.”

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.



