Social Media in the Pharma Industry, are you Listening?
Gain techniques in digital strategies as Jacob Flindt, Founder, inforMed.pro presents how to personalise content relationships with artificial intelligence.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding your audience through digital channels is key in today's healthcare world, as patients are using devices and moving more onto online communications to contact and find information from GP's and industry professionals. The 11th annual Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry conference will explore the digital innovations and strategies within pharma and how to keep the patient at the forefront.
Gain techniques in digital strategies as Jacob Flindt, Founder, inforMed.pro presents how to personalise content relationships with artificial intelligence. Personalising content to the individual without unnecessary repetition is key to a lasting relationship. He will also examine why the main relationship doctors want with pharma is to feel safe prescribing treatments. AI can capture patterns about each doctor and speed up learning the path to prescriptions.
Jacob will be joined by a panel of Pharma Social Media experts including:
Lin Lei, Associate Director, Digital Customer Engagement, Teva
Roeland van der Heiden, Digital Director, AstraZeneca
Doris Casares, Director, Communication, Corporate Social Responsibility and AZ Foundation, AstraZeneca
Simon Ip, Global Digital Communications Specialist, Global External Communication, LEO Pharma
Stefania Alvino, Multichannel Manager, Daiichi Sankyo
Paul Tunnah, CEO, PharmaPhorum Media
Emma Sutcliffe, Director Patient Engagement and Innovation, NexGen Healthcare Communications
Timos Papagatsias, CEO, LucidQuest
Conference programme highlights include: Optimisation of social media usage amongst pharma companies, social listening: procedures and practices to consider before implementation and congress listening for HCP Insights.
Following on from the main conference on 23rd January, there will be 2 workshops focusing on Social Listening with Node XL and Strategic Digital Pharma Marketing.
Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Date: 21st – 23rd January 2019
Website: www.social-media-pharma.com/pr
