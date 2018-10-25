Mainframe Studios ‘ReBoot: The Guardian Code' Partners with AlphaBEST Education to Celebrate “Lights on Afterschool”
THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS FOCUS ON “EDUTAINMENT”
The AlphaBESTpartnership expands on the recent collaboration with leading STEAM program content creator Green Mouse Academy to use the show as a vehicle to inspire kids to learn to code. The partnership completes a groundbreaking educational trifecta, combining a popular kid’s series, an innovative STEAM content creator, and a leading after-school program provider, a first in “edutainment”. ReBoot: The Guardian Code’ s vast repertoire of visual content, storylines and characters will be integrated into STEAM classes via custom created content, exclusive merchandise incentives and an invitation to join the AlphaBEST “Guardian Code Club”.
“When I created ReBoot: The Guardian Code, it was always a dream that the show would be used to inspire kids to learn to code, enabling them to unlock opportunities that would effect positive change in their young lives and future careers”, says show creator and executive producer Michael Hefferon. “The dream has become a reality with the announcement of our partnership with AlphaBEST and Green Mouse Academy. We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting and important after-school initiative for kids”.
Coinciding with today’s announcement, AlphaBEST joins over 1 million people across the U.S., along with military base personnel around the world, for the national 'Lights On Afterschool' celebration of the importance of afterschool programs for children, families, and communities in America.
AlphaBEST CEO Judy Lee says "This exciting partnership shines a spotlight on AlphaBEST’s commitment to providing quality afterschool program experiences to help children and youth discover their talents and passions and to give them the opportunity to explore experiences beyond the regular school day.”
Shane Vander Kooi, founder of Green Mouse Academy, commented on the collaboration announcement saying, “We are really excited to be able to introduce ReBoot: TGC and AlphaBEST Education. More importantly, we’re looking forward to developing coding and STEM activities for AlphaBESTstudents inspired by the visual content, key storyline messages and the game app associated with the show. So, future AlphaBESTGuardians, be on the lookout for an “Hour of Code” mission assignment coming soon!
The partnership rolls out in early December with a ReBoot: TGC themed coding activity designed by Green Mouse Academy for AlphaBEST students to celebrate The Hour of Code™, a global movement inspired by Code.org to introduce tens of millions of students to one hour of computer science and computer programming.
About The Series
ReBoot: The Guardian Code follows the adventures of four average teenagers who, unbeknownst to them, have been chosen to be the next generation Guardians of Cyberspace. With the help of Vera, a quirky and endearing artificially intelligent bio-constructed teenage girl, the kids bravely navigate the dangers lurking in cyberspace as they battle against an evil mastermind wreaking havoc known as the Sourcerer. Along with adrenaline pumping action, humor and some dance moves, the values of friendship, teamwork, and right versus wrong are woven through the storylines of four relatable characters: the leader, the jock, the nerd, the social maven and a girl who learns what it’s like to be human.
ReBoot: The Guardian Code is the first television series to create visually stunning animation using the Unreal Game Engine with 4K resolution. Adding to the 360-degree experience are the experiential videos that transport viewers into the locations where all the cyberspace action happens and a mobile game app that lets kids battle villains alongside their favorite Guardian. The series is produced by Mainframe Studios, a division of Wow Unlimited Media!
About AlphaBEST Education:
AlphaBEST Education is a leading provider of before and after school enrichment-based programming, currently serving 22,000+ students across 11 states. With a curriculum crafted around in-demand subjects such as STEM, world languages, visual arts, the Maker movement, and fitness and wellness, AlphaBEST’s curriculum is designed to keep students learning in a fun, hands-on way. For more information, visit www.alphabest.org.
About Green Mouse Academy:
Green Mouse Academy (GMA), based in West Palm Beach, Florida and founded in 2004, works with students of all ages, developing and delivering technology enrichment discovery programs through schools, camps, after-school programs, and other organizational partners. GMA has been a consultant and content development partner for AlphaBEST Education since 2010. Learn more about Green Mouse Academy at www.greenmouseacademy.com
About Lights On Afterschool:
Lights On Afterschool is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has served as Chair of Lights On Afterschool since 2001.” Lights On Afterschool was launched in October 2000 with celebrations in 1,200 communities nationwide. The following year 3,600 events took place. Today, more than 8,000 Lights On Afterschool rallies are held annually, attracting 1 million Americans and media coverage nationwide.
