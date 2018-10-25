Recoverit by Wondershare Launches a Dedicated Phone Photo Recovery Solution

The latest update of Recoverit is no such exception as the tool can perform a quick photo recovery on Mac as well as Windows.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phone photo recovery software free is available for the leading Mac and Windows versions. After downloading a suitable version on their computers, users can easily perform the data recovery process. They can recover the lost, deleted, or inaccessible content on the local system or any other connected external device. That is, the tool can be used as a photo recovery Mac and Windows solution to retrieve the lost photos on one’s local system. At the same time, one can also use it as a camera, SD card, USB drive, external hard drive, Android, or iPhone photo recovery software.

Following are some of the major new and advanced features of this phone photo recovery software, which makes it so popular.

• Recoverit can retrieve the lost, deleted, or inaccessible data under different scenarios. Some of them are virus attack, corrupt partition, accidental deletion, etc.

• One can perform a direct picture recovery on Mac or Windows without any prior technical experience.

• Not just a system’s native storage, the mobile phone photo recovery tool is also known to yield positive results to recover data on various external devices.

• It has a user-friendly interface and boasts one of the highest success rates in the industry.

• As of now, this Windows/Mac photo recovery tool supports all the leading formats like JPEG, PNG, RAW, BMP, etc. Currently, it supports the recovery of more than 550 different file formats (videos, music, zipped files, emails, and more).

• Since the interface provides a preview of the retrieved data, users can easily select the photos they wish to restore.

• Different scanning algorithms are implemented in order to meet every kind of requirement of its users.

Learning how to recover deleted photos from iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows, and more using Recoverit is extremely easy. Once the application is launched, users can simply select the location that they wish to scan. It can be a local drive or any other connected external source. After that, the application will perform a quick scan and display the retrieved content. Furthermore, users can choose to perform a deep scan to get better results. In the end, they can preview the recovered deleted photos, make the relevant selections, and save them to a secure location.

To make it easier for its users to buy this mobile phone photo recovery tool, Wondershare provides different purchase option. To get its paid subscription, one can simply head to its official website. The personal yearly license of Recoverit Pro costs $39.95 (per PC) whereas Recoverit Ultimate costs $59.95 per year (for 1 PC). Needless to say, the Ultimate version is the most advanced solution and even allows its users to create bootable media to perform data recovery.

Besides that, the company also provides a freely available version of Recoverit as well, so that its prospective users can give it a try before getting an upgrade. Also, there is an attractive discount for students and customized solutions for a business license (batch purchases) as well. All the purchases include a free lifetime update.

With so much to offer and that too at such an affordable price, Recoverit is expected to gain lots of leads in the coming days. The tool is easy to use, secure, and provides reliable results, which makes it a leading free photo recovery Mac/Windows software.

About Wondershare:

With over 5 million customers in 150+ countries, Wondershare is one of the most trusted technical brands in the world. The company is providing data recovery solutions since 2003 and is known to come up with the world’s first recovery tool for iOS devices as well. Trusted by experts, the firm believes in creating innovative, life-changing, yet easy-to-use products. It has a global presence with centers in cities like Vancouver, Tokyo, and Shenzhen. Recoverit is their latest data recovery product, which is equipped with cutting-edge features and has one of the highest success rates in the industry.

