Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority Works to Extend Contract with NIC

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) recently announced it is entering into contract negotiations to amend and extend its current contract with the state's digital government solutions provider, Colorado Interactive, a subsidiary of NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV). The decision was made during the September SIPA Board meeting and the extension complies with terms provided under the existing contract between the two organizations.

"We have enjoyed more than 13 years of partnership with Colorado interactive," said Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA Executive Director. "While we will be working on some new terms during contract negotiations, I expect negotiations to be completed well before the current contract ends in April 2019."

During the 13 year partnership, SIPA, Colorado Interactive, and state agencies have launched hundreds of convenient online services for Colorado businesses and citizens. A recent third-party study authorized by SIPA performed a review of the state's digital government portal and services, and the SIPA Board considered the study in making a determination to amend and extend the current contract.

"I look forward to continuing the good working relationship between Colorado Interactive and SIPA," said Mike Ansley, General Manager, Colorado Interactive. "There are many more innovative solutions in store that, together, we can deliver to the people of our state."

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by place more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. Please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.