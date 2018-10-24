The Opioid Crisis Response Act Supports Local Health Department Efforts to Protect Public Health

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) commends the president for signing the Opioid Crisis Response Act into law today.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), representing nearly 3,000 local health departments, commends the president for signing the Opioid Crisis Response Act into law today. Local health departments are on the front lines of this national public health crisis, and as vital community partners, are working across other sectors including hospital systems, healthcare delivery, mental health and substance abuse, social services, emergency services, and law enforcement, to address opioid misuse.

“NACCHO commends Congress and the president for making this important bill law,” said NACCHO Chief of Government and Public Affairs, Adriane Casalotti, MPH, MSW. “With more than three out of five drug overdoses involving an opioid and tens of thousands dying from opioid misuse, the Opioid Response Act is a critical part of what is needed to address the epidemic. NACCHO is particularly pleased that this bipartisan bill recognizes the value of preventive measures, a core principle of public health practice, and it acknowledges the infectious disease challenges of injection drug use associated with the opioid epidemic. These are complex issues, and we believe a public health approach is the most effective way to deal with this crisis. But there is still more to do to ensure that this federal response to the opioid epidemic reaches local communities. We look forward to working with the Administration to ensure that these federal policies address the needs of the many local health departments who are working each day to curb opioid addiction and save lives.”

Highlights of the Legislation

The bipartisan Opioid Crisis Response Act addresses the following:

• Expands the grant program used to purchase naloxone, which was authorized in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA);

• Authorizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to work to combat the opioid crisis through data collection, including grants for states, localities, and tribes;

• Creates a CDC grant program to prevent and respond to infections including hepatitis and HIV;

• Allows physicians to prescribe Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for up to 275 patients at any one time;

• Provides the Food and Drug Administration authority to require drug manufacturers to package three- or seven-day supplies; and

• Increases education and training to promote improved prescribing practices.

To learn more about NACCHO’s position on addressing the opioid epidemic, click here.

