Dr. Eliza Parker reveals details of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's customized facials
Owner of top-rated Chicago medical spa, Cadella, Dr. Eliza Parker shares details of her business's highly popular customized facials.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular with clients of all ages, Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's customized facials are designed to cleanse the skin, prevent aging, promote blood circulation, and reduce stress, among many other benefits, according to spa owner and founder, Dr. Eliza Parker. Rejuvenating and detoxifying the skin, customized facials may also be used to treat acne and acne scarring, while simultaneously tightening the skin and helping to eliminate under eye bags and dark circles for a more youthful appearance.
Asked what clients may expect from a customized facial at Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center, Dr. Parker reveals that the process typically starts with a comprehensive analysis. From here, she says, most customized facials begin with a deep cleanse, exfoliation, and extractions – helping to clear blocked pores.
"Not every client will require extractions," points out Dr. Parker, "however that's one of the great aspects of a customized treatment, whereby it's truly tailored to the individual."
If an individual's skin is in need of extractions, she says, the process can absolutely be included as part of any customized facial. If not, however, it can be replaced with a more beneficial treatment for the individual.
From here, the process will vary from client to client, based on the customized nature of the treatment. "A client may expect to receive a customized mask and application of one or more corrective serums, for example," reveals Dr. Parker.
Explaining more about the reasoning behind Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's customized facials, the board-certified physician explains that over time, an individual's skin can go through various stages, ranging from dull and dehydrated in appearance, to exhibiting random breakouts of acne. "At Cadella, we offer numerous customized facial treatments targeted to an individual's skin type and condition, and based on their goals for how they'd like their skin to look and feel."
An added benefit of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's customized facials, Dr. Parker adds, is that she and her team are able to achieve these results often with very little or no downtime.
"Often I'm asked, 'How do I know which facial treatment is right for me?'" reveals Dr. Parker. "I explain to clients that after a skincare consultation and analysis with our esthetician here at Cadella, they'll then both decide together exactly which treatments are best suited to the individual's skin type, and their goals."
Another frequently asked question, Dr. Parker also reveals the length of an average customized facial. "Generally speaking, most facials range from 45 minutes to an hour – convenient enough to fit into daily life, but just long enough for the process to be perfectly relaxing," she points out, wrapping up.
A boutique, full-service medical spa, Dr. Eliza Parker's Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center offers what it calls a holistic, patient-centered approach to aesthetic care and wellness in the heart of Chicago.
Eliza Parker, MD is a board-certified physician and founder of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center. A graduate of Harvard University, Dr. Parker trained at Cornell Weill Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. As medical director of Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center, Dr. Eliza Parker focuses on lifelong wellness with expertise in non-invasive facial aesthetics, cosmetic injections, laser treatment, and skin rejuvenation.
