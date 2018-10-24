NaVOBA Announces the 2018 Minority Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year
Members of NaVOBA's Board of Directors and Corporate Allies recognize the 2018 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprises of the Year
ECONOMIC NEWS: Veteran Owned Businesses, Minority Owned Businesses
“Veterans are literally everybody,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “The common tie that connects all these unique individuals, however, resides with the fact that for the last four decades each and every one of the brave Americans have volunteered to serve our nation in uniform – and that service has a profoundly positive impact on the overwhelming majority of our veterans.”
The Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and an extensive aspiration to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship as well as a commitment to give back to their communities. To be eligible to receive the award, the nominee must be a U.S. military veteran business owner who actively runs the company.
The awards dinner was hosted by NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies at Abel’s on the Lake. NaVOBA recognized two exceptional 2018 Minority Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year Honorable Mentions: Shon Barnwell, president of Shon Barnwell Events and Anthony Bryant, owner of A2A Logistics, Inc. In addition, NaVOBA awarded two firms as the 2018 Minority Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year; Staci Redmon of Systems and Awards Management (SAMS) and Doug Crawley, owner of Synasha.
Visit www.NaVOBA.org/MBEAwards to learn more about these extraordinary veteran business owners.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.
For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:
Ashleigh Freda
ashliegh.freda@navoba.org
(724) 362-8622 ext. 103
Matthew Pavelek
NaVOBA
4124773218
email us here