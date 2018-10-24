ADAA 2019 Annual Conference: Focusing Research on Improving Treatment Outcomes for Anxiety and Depression – Chicago, IL
Cutting Edge Research to Optimize Treatment Success|Transcending Cultural, Racial, and Socioeconomic BarriersSILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SILVER SPRING, MD. (October 24, 2018) — Some of the most pressing problems mental health professionals face center around breaking cultural, racial, and socioeconomic barriers to anxiety and depression treatment. More than 1,400 international researchers and clinicians specializing in anxiety, depression, and related disorders will discuss these and other relevant topics when they convene March 28-31 at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) 2019 Conference at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Chicago, IL.
“ADAA is the only multidisciplinary professional organization in mental health that engages the world’s leading experts who focus on anxiety, depression, and related disorders. The ADAA annual conference promotes scientific innovation and engages a diverse network of clinicians and basic and clinical anxiety and depression researchers with diverse backgrounds in medicine, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, neuroscience, genetics, epidemiology, and other disciplines to advance science and new treatments. After four intensive days of learning, sharing and networking, conference attendees leave more connected to their peers and better able to integrate research, practice, and community,” states Dr. Beth Salcedo, ADAA Board President.
Many of the world’s leading experts will participate in more than 150 workshops, symposia, and roundtables and will address depression and a wide range of anxiety disorders including PTSD, OCD, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and more. Sessions will also focus on mindfulness, trauma, mental health apps, alternative therapies, telemental health, veteran-focused therapy, new and novel pharmacotherapies, and culturally sensitive therapy for diverse communities.
Suicide is a top public health problem faced by our society today. ADAA is excited to offer (on Thursday, March 28) a special day long program featuring presentations and an interactive panel discussion by leading experts who will focus on innovative research and clinical topics on suicide prevention. In addition, ADAA will offer a number of “timely topics” for clinicians and the 22nd annual research symposium that presents new developments in stress and inflammation with a focus on inflammatory processes in stress, anxiety, and depression.
Alan Schatzberg, MD, Stanford University School of Medicine’s Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, will deliver the keynote address, “Potential Drugs of Abuse as Antidepressants and Anxiolytics: Pluses and Minuses.” Dr. Schatzberg will review recent data and raise key issues regarding how to balance risk-benefit both for individual patients and society at-large on Thursday, March 28th.
For more details about special session offerings and registration information please visit the ADAA website: https://adaa.org/2019-conference.
Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults and one in eight children in the United States. These disorders interfere with daily functioning and can lead to depression, substance use, and suicide. Although highly treatable, only one-third of those struggling with anxiety disorders receive treatment.
Depressive disorders affect about 19 million American adults. More than 50 percent of people diagnosed with depression also have an anxiety disorder. In fact, co-existing anxiety and depression is considered one of the most disabling mental health disorders in the United States.
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the prevention, treatment, and cure of anxiety, depression, and related disorders through education, training and research. Visit www.adaa.org.
