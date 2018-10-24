Florida Tax Attorney Richard S. Lehman introduces Flexible Payment Plans for clients with Federal Tax issues
Flexible Payment Plans for domestic and international clients with tax issues relating to Ponzi Scheme Loss and Federal Clawbacks
United States Taxation and Immigration Law, LLC (N/A:N/A)
Mr. Lehman also possesses extensive experience in representing international clients who are investing capital and/or immigrating to the United States. “In efforts to assist those individuals who have been victims of, as well as those who suffered major loss from Ponzi schemes, we have implemented flexible payment plans, such as individually tailored installment payments, flat-fee cases, retainers, and even success-based fee options are available under certain circumstances to these new tax clients” … said Federal Tax Attorney Richard Lehman. “That’s the driving force behind our new Flexible Payment Plans. As everyone’s legal case is different and requires an individually-tailored strategy, so does their financial situation and circumstances; and our new Payment Plans offer our clients exactly that.” The amount of the “flat-fee” and/or any hourly billing will vary depending on the case and client. However, the Law Offices of Richard Lehman aims to be competitive and just with their legal service pricing. “We here at our Tax Law Practice aim to provide fair and transparent billing. I fully understand that not all clients are going to be able to pay all fees up front, therefore flexible payment arrangements may be made.” These will vary depending upon what is agreed to by both Parties, whether it is a lump sum and then small payments after that or monthly/weekly arrangements.
A Retainer Fee is a “lump sum” payment charged to commence legal services which retains the lawyer’s services and creates the underlying Attorney-Client relationship. Part of the philosophy of Mr. Lehman is that "the South Florida community has given so much to this office and its success, therefore, our goal is to give back ...,” Mr. Lehman went on to say. As to Initial Consultations, in most cases the Lehman Tax Law Office does not charge for the Initial Consultation (depending on the case type), however, in those cases where a Consultation Fee is charged, once retained, the Initial Consultation Fee is thereafter applied and fully credited to the Client’s Case Account.
Mr. Lehman went on to say “Today’s United States tax laws offers significant tax savings and should be taken advantage of; both by United States taxpayers and international taxpayers who do business in many forms with the United States.”
Richard Lehman is considered one of the top experts in field of Ponzi loss and Clawbacks–Tax Refunds from losses. As a public service, he provides an extensive on-line legal library, known as the Lehman Tax Law Library: https://thelehmantaxlawlibrary.com
About Richard S. Lehman
Richard Sam Lehman has established a sophisticated private law practice focusing on Tax Law. His background, education, and experience has distinguished him in this complex field. A published author and noted speaker, Mr. Lehman has carved a reputation as a powerful client advocate.
Official Website: https://www.lehmantaxlaw.com/
The Lehman Tax Law Library: https://thelehmantaxlawlibrary.com
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTH1JITaiKhUSC3MTxFVXYg
Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-s-lehman%2C-esq
Blog: https://richardlehmanblog.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/rlehman33
https://www.behance.net/gallery/69204825/Videos-about-tax-matters-Richard-Sam-Lehman-Tax
https://www.behance.net/rslehmanes8d5d
https://hype.news/richard-sam-lehman-tax-attorney-in-florida/n-3be8f4c9-9a92-4d45-ba51-84c0683f0db9/stories
Richard S. Lehman, Attorney at Law
United States Taxation and Immigration Law, LLC
+1 561-368-1113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Tax Lawyer Richard Sam Lehman: Clawback in Taxation