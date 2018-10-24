AppFutura Presents the Best Blockchain App Development Companies Worldwide

AppFutura's Top 20+ Blockchain App Development Companies

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The directory and marketplace for mobile app development companies, AppFutura, has launched a new list featuring the best Blockchain App Development Companies. The ranking gets published days after the company opened up a new directory for top mobile app developers working with blockchain technology.

In the list, Top 20+ Blockchain App Development Companies - October 2018, AppFutura highlights the standout companies on the Blockchain App Developers directory. This directory features those Top Blockchain App Developers that have gained their client's trust and reviews developing with this emerging technology. Among these app development companies we can find:

- AppInventiv

- Konstant Infosolutions

- Prismetric

- Intuz

- Consagous Technologies

- The NineHertz

- SemiDot Infotech

- SoftProdigy

- Vibhuti Technologies

- Code Brew Labs

Other mobile app development companies worth mentioning are 180 Creative, Codiant, VironIT, OnGraph Technologies, 10Clouds, CODISM, LeewayHertz, Space-O Technologies, Dot Com Infoway, CDN Software Solutions, Synsoft Global, Clavax or even Intellectsoft.

Blockchain technology has been among the main topics in the software world during these last years. However, the disruptive moment was once Bitcoin became popular due to its historical maximum price, late 2017. Since then, the different opportunities of the software have become the main goal for Blockchain App Developers.

AppFutura has become a global lead-generation platform working in two ways. The first one is a worldwide directory providing high exposure to main app development companies located in different cities around the world. From there, potential customers can found their desired app developer bringing direct inquiries and clicks to the developers' websites. On the other hand, AppFutura has a project dashboard where businesses can post their app development needs, receive development proposals from top development companies and eventually hire their favorite through a safe payment system. For those in need of more thorough support, AppFutura's team can help you select the best candidates for your needs and will also assist you during the whole development process.

App developers are welcome to join our listings of top mobile app developers or get in touch with our team to learn how they can benefit from using our platform.