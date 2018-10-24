Tectura Strengthens Its Growth Strategy with the Hiring of Mike Muller as the new CEO

Tectura - Microsoft Dynamics Provider in India

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tectura, the largest Asian provider of business consulting, implementation and support services across an array of technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Muller as the Chief Executive Officer.

Mike is a trusted business leader with a track record of more than 15 years successfully leading businesses at a senior level in the Asia Pacific region. He has worked successfully in large, small and start-up companies, across a broad range of functions: Business Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Product Development and Finance.

“The hiring of Mike by Tectura is consistent with the company’s plans to move its headquarters from the U.S. to Asia. In doing so, the Company intends to raise local funding for investment in new geographies to support its growth plans, including geographic expansion in to ASEAN and increasing the number of locations in North Asia and India.” said, Keith B. Hall, Chairman, Tectura Corporation.

Keith further added “Mike has turned around businesses, built positive cultures and is known for strong leadership with a balanced focus between strategic initiatives, employee welfare and operational excellence, especially in sales. He is known for strong leadership, teamwork, coaching and mentoring and successfully building high-performing teams.”

“I am very excited to join an established market leader like Tectura” said Mike Muller. “Tectura has great business model and an extremely talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalise on the changing technology market. I believe Tectura is well equipped to provide a cost effective suite of business enhancement technology solutions and services to organizations worldwide.”

Mike has a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Technology Sydney and a Master of Commerce degree from NSW University.



About Tectura Corporation

Tectura provides consulting, implementation and support across an array of ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence, Cloud, AI and Mobility solutions to companies across Asia. With 6000+ clients, Tectura leverages its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics technology to deliver best in class solutions designed to help companies meet their operational, financial, regulatory and technical challenges.

With more than 400+ team members across 10 offices in 5 countries, Tectura applies its industry knowledge and best practice philosophy to provide Microsoft Dynamics® ERP, CRM and technology solutions throughout Asia.