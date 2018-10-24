Mary Ardissone to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FITCHBURG, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though many of us enjoy our jobs, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the only things we were meant to do. There are many career paths we can take and sometimes they are stepping stones to even greater purpose and meaning.

Mary Ardissone is a top notch health field worker and creative writer and author.

“Working in the home health care field is certainly rewarding and heartfelt work that I have thoroughly enjoy every day of my life,” says Mary. “But having been blessed with a creative mind I was unequivocally inspired and wholeheartedly encouraged to keep notes about all my prayer requests to God and inspired to write a book about all my wonderful experiences.”

As a home health care worker Mary assists Senior citizens proving them with upmost quality care. Mary also spends her free time helping her quadriplegic brother near and dear to her heart who was tragically involved in a car accident as she continues to work diligently on her writing.

“One of my unwavering passions is writing children’s animated cartoons,” says Mary. “My upcoming script is entitled “Dinosaur Rescue,” about a charming and engaging baby dinosaur who falls out of the sky from a big egg. Other animals try to help it find its family in his prehistoric kingdom and they are all very lively characters and children and parents can follow their fun filled adventures.”

Mary also has an ingenious idea where her whimsical animated characters will one day be toys for Disney.

I have always had creative ideas that I’m attempting to bring them to fruition,” says Mary. “The key is to keep on persisting because every so often in life you hit a bump in the road and you have to make changes, adapt, and keep on persevering.”

Mary is also hard at work on a magnificent idea for solar power and has authored a book regarding solar energy promotion that will help people all over the world lessen their high cost of electricity bills.

“It’s vital to be optimistic in our lives if we desire to succeed,” says Mary. “When God closes one door He opens another that’s why remaining positive and never giving up on your dreams is critical. If you’re unsatisfied with a product invent a new one. Often our frustrations are what points us in a new direction to the joyful life we are meant to live.”

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno