Baristas to Launch “ErichaRoast” Coffee Line in States Where Legal that Promote Weight Loss, Vitality, and Sensuality

Some other potential benefits may or may not include the slowing of cancer cells, prevention of Alzheimers, treatment of Glaucoma, Arthritis, decreased Anxiety

Baristas Coffee Company (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Whether they wish to lose weight, increase their sensuality, reduce anxiety, or increase their ability to fight off disease, they will be able to do so one cup at a time with Baristas EnrichaRoast." — Barry Henthorn

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI)Baristas White Coffee has created a new line of infused coffee called Baristas “EnrichaRoast” that promotes healthy living. The new blends are infused with substances that promote weight loss, vitality, sensuality, and recovery from hangovers as well as potentially other health benefits. Some other potential benefits may or may not include the slowing of cancer cells, prevention of Alzheimer's, treatment of Glaucoma, relief from Arthritis, decreased Anxiety, and reportedly other health effects.Baristas Coffee began a multi-tiered media push to propel consumer and market awareness rollout of the first of its recently announced new functional beverage products and distribution channels. To date, Baristas products have been advertised or featured nationally during NFL broadcasts and on the MLB Network during playoff times among other multimedia outlets. Now that the new “EnrichaRoast” products will be rolling out, they will be advertised as well alongside the White Coffee ads where they are appropriate and cleared to advertise.Baristas has partnered with Amazon Prime in a national promotion encouraging consumers to “Try White Coffee”. Baristas began the new promotion today directing consumers to a special link www.trywhitecoffee.com EnrichaRoast gives the consumers the ability to get two boxes of Baristas White Coffee single serve Keurig 2.0 compatible cups shipped to their home or business for no charge, fulfilled by Amazon Prime.Baristas continues to leverage the success it has enjoyed with its Baristas White Coffee products (Now an Amazon Prime’s Choice coffee product). The direct link to the product on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-Coffee-Single-Keurig-Compatible/dp/B01AO9JAHA/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1537412140&sr=8-3&keywords=baristas+white+coffee+k+cups The infused product line is based on coffee, the world’s most popular beverage It offers consumers the ability to enhance their daily coffee consumption with vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, and other additives legal in the states which the products are available.Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “The new “EnrichaRoast” product line will allow consumers to supplement their daily diet with substances that suit their individual needs. Whether they wish to lose weight, increase their sensuality, reduce anxiety, or increase their ability to fight off disease, they will be able to do so one cup at a time. We also expect the expanded offering to introduce Baristas to a much broader market increasing sales and brand awareness.”About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

