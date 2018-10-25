NUVOLA, MEDIAFOLIO AND EHOTELIER PARTNER TO LAUNCH INNOVATIVE QUALITY ASSURANCE AND GUEST EXPERIENCE SOLUTION

Three industry leaders collaborate to ensure quality and guest experiences at hotels worldwide

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuvola, a hotel optimization and guest engagement software company, today announced it is partnering with SingleStep by Mediafolio Technologies and eHotelier to create a new method of ensuring quality standards and guest services are met at hotels worldwide. Together, these three industry-leading companies will combine their expertise to launch an easy-to-use training and productivity solution for all aspects of hotel operations. The solution is designed to equip hotel staff with effective tools to efficiently follow standard operating procedures and ensure best-in-class guest experiences are delivered on a consistent basis.

“Quality control and consistency are critical in reaching a positive guest satisfaction rating,” said Juan Carlos Abello, Nuvola CEO. “It’s no secret that training is the key to ensuring productivity and quality service, and it’s up to management to put the right resources in the hands of their staff. With our new user-friendly solution, hoteliers have the ability to ensure their staff is getting things done efficiently, which ultimately leads to a better overall and more consistent guest experience.”

The comprehensive quality assurance and guest experience-focused system pairs Nuvola’s intuitive software with SingleStep’s enhanced learning and development tools while using industry-specific content curated by eHotelier. The combined programs provide hotel employees with visual and written content in real time that describes how to best perform their tasks and carry out their specific role within a property, based on standards provided by hotel leadership. In addition to onboarding new hires faster and more effectively, the solution provides continued learning and educational content that is easily accessible from both desktop and mobile devices.

“We are delighted to provide an intelligent training experience embedded within the application that attendants are using all day,” said Matt Kowalczyk, Mediafolio Technologies, President. “This combined solution enables a more efficient, more passionate workforce which ultimately equates to a better experience for hotel guests.”

With this new training solution, hoteliers will be able to better understand staff needs, guarantee consistency across all departments, reduce human error, increase employee morale, and focus on outstanding guest experiences. It has also proven to be an effective way to build an efficient, respectful, and collaborative company culture.

“We know the hospitality industry and how to communicate with each and every department,” said Matthew Stephens, president of eHotelier. “Every new hire is an investment and it’s important the right resources are given to each person to ensure both their personal success and the overall success of the hotel. We’re thrilled to be a part of this exciting partnership.”

About Nuvola

Nuvola is a holistic hotel software company that integrates property standard operating procedures into its proprietary system, leading to more efficient back-of-house operations, asset management, and guest engagement. The company offers hotels a cloud-based solution that is intuitive, scalable, and develops a system of staff accountability. Created by hoteliers who have a first-hand understanding of select-service, full-service, and resort-style property processes, Nuvola is constantly working to enhance both the staff and guest experience through its in-house innovation team and integrations with third-party hotel systems. Visit www.mynuvola.com to learn more.

About Mediafolio Technologies

Mediafolio Technologies, Inc was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 2013. The company’s robust internet platform has been used to build display control software for stadiums, 911 dispatch centers, corporate theaters, and most recently for its flagship platform, SingleStep, which is in use by hotels worldwide. SingleStep is the only intelligent training platform that uses context to deliver timely, incremental content to your workforce so employees can provide more consistent, on-brand services while spending less time learning directly from supervisors Visit www.singlestep.com to learn more.

About eHotelier

eHotelier.com is the world’s largest online hospitality portal, currently serving over 200,000 hospitality professionals from 196 countries around the globe. A progressive and innovative digital business, eHotelier provides continuous and invaluable professional development to industry professionals through online learning, career development, reference materials and collaboration. We provide the ability for anybody in the hospitality industry from Student to CEO, to learn from the world’s best industry experts. eHotelier has learning materials created by specialists from some of the best associations and institutions around the world. Courses are specifically created under the guidance and endorsement of leading industry educators, and recognized globally. Learn at your own pace online from any mobile or web device worldwide. With currently over 130 courses available, never stop learning and unlock your full potential to continue watching your hospitality career grow. Globally industry leaders are relying on eHotelier to grow their careers, their teams and their businesses. Join an impressive alumni and network with other likeminded industry professionals all passionate about developing their careers.