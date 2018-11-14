Torino Capital LLC appoints David Olson as Vice President
David will be based in Asuncion, Paraguay.
(Torino Capital LLC: USA Private Held Company )
Olson will focus on expanding Torino’s portfolio of institutional clients by offering the firm’s unique view of frontier markets in Central and South America.
Olson has founded several successful startups in the physical commodities trading, finance and transportation business. He began his career in New York’s ABN AMRO’s Fixed Income EM sales desk, followed by a period in Deutsche Bank’s convertible bonds sales and trading team.
“We are very delighted to have Olson join our team. He brings unique combination of expertise and experience that we believe will supercharge our already fixed income presence and capabilities,” said Victor Sierra, CEO of Torino Capital LLC.
He added: “Over the past years, Paraguay has made significant steps in improving its economy. Economic reforms such as Inflation Targeting and Fiscal Responsibility have contributed to the general economic growth. Paraguay continues to work towards improving its economy consolidating its relationship with other South America partners.”
Olson has more than ten years of sales and trading experience in fixed income, convertible bonds and agricultural commodities in large international banks including ABN AMRO and Deutsche Bank. His business background began as he studied in University of Florida, where he majored in Business Administration and Finance.
"Strategically, Torino is a perfect fit given my previous experience. This is an extremely driven group with a strong knowledge base," David Olson said.
About Torino Capital LLC
Torino Capital LLC an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. The company focuses on execution services for selected institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The firm, founded in 2011 by Victor Sierra, is committed to serving clients providing local market intelligence, information, unbiased analysis and competitive pricing.
