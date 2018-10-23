Dan Crowley Joins Auto/Mate Dealership Systems as Regional Sales Manager for Southeast Territory
“I appreciate the warm welcome from Auto/Mate’s team and I look forward to introducing my extensive contacts in this industry to Auto/Mate’s DMS, culture and unparalleled support,” said Crowley.
Crowley has worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years; with extensive experience in all aspects of dealer operations and information technology.
Prior to joining Auto/Mate, he was a senior sales consultant with frogdata and director of sales with ADP Dealer Services, now CDK Global.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
