There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,449 in the last 365 days.

Dan Crowley Joins Auto/Mate Dealership Systems as Regional Sales Manager for Southeast Territory

ALBANY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems has hired Dan Crowley as the company’s new regional sales manager for the southeast territory. Based in New Orleans, Crowley is responsible for cultivating and managing relationships with franchise auto dealerships in Louisiana, Mississippi and East Texas including Houston.

“I appreciate the warm welcome from Auto/Mate’s team and I look forward to introducing my extensive contacts in this industry to Auto/Mate’s DMS, culture and unparalleled support,” said Crowley.

Crowley has worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years; with extensive experience in all aspects of dealer operations and information technology.
Prior to joining Auto/Mate, he was a senior sales consultant with frogdata and director of sales with ADP Dealer Services, now CDK Global.

For information about Auto/Mate, visit www.automate.com

About Auto/Mate

Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.

Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.

Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
602-680-8960
email us here

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry