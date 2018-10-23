The Fundamentals of Swinging
Know what you’re getting into.
Everyone has an idea of what swinging is in their heads, but real life may turn out a bit different. Know that not only are you setting yourself up to possibly have sex with someone other than your date – so are they. It is important to not get jealous.
Establish rules, but be flexible.
You and your date need to establish what is allowed, and what isn’t. For your first few times trying out swinging you may want to try to hit a few doubles or triples before going for the homerun. Keep in mind though that swinging is about passion – so things can get heated, and in the moment maybe you or your SO will want to push boundaries. Be open and expressive. This is will help to keep you both on the same page and having fun.
Dip your toes in first.
It’s a marathon, not a sprint. If you just jump into the lifestyle right away, you or your SO may be overwhelmed. It’s important to start out small and work your way up. Try going to a high-end swinger’s club to get a feel for the atmosphere. From there you can expand your interests and try new things.
Show up early.
If you show up to a party late, you can often find your friends already drinking and having a fun time, while you’re still sober and playing catch up. The same principal applies with swinging. If you show up late, everyone may already be hitting it off, and you’ll feel like a third wheel.
Don’t drink too much.
This is a key step. Whereas a little bit of alcohol can help you relax and get in the mood, a lot can kill your evening. With too much alcohol comes loss of consent, and loss of judgement. You want to avoid being inebriated and belligerent – no one wants to spend their night with that person.
Talk it over.
It is very important to stay open with your partner. Talk about your experience the next day, make sure that you are telling them everything, and listen to them as well. This will help you set expectation for the next time, and help you figure out what each other needs.
Swinging can be an exhilarating experience, but you need to go about it the right way. If you rush into and make the wrong decisions, it make it exponentially harder to try and get into it another time. So start off slow, be open with your partner, and you’ll both be able to enjoy.
M Tabota
The O Zone Club
416 246 9663
