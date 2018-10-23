Green Relief Inc. The Leading Licensed Producer in Canada to use Aquaponics Technology to Grow Cannabis
With the natural resources of our planet being depleted at an alarming rate, Green Relief believes in striving to embed sustainability in every fiber of its company through awareness, involvement, and innovation. They incorporate strong environmental, health, and social values in everything they do from the geothermal advantage of their earth-sheltered building to the 100% use of energy-saving LED lights and environmentally responsible aquaponic growing systems. From their planned integration of job positions for the physically disabled through the Ontario Disability Employment Network to donating organically fed tilapia to the local homeless shelters for people in need.
Green Relief’s team of exceptional horticulturalists, scientists, and aquaponic specialists are committed to and actively engaged in the company’s mandate for sustainability. It’s this greater purpose that has created such a powerful company culture where all the employees are personally engaged in a process where they can
actually see how they are improving peoples’ lives and making a difference in the world. Exceptional people growing an exceptional plant. At Green Relief, the cannabis plants are propagated from carefully selected mother plants that are replaced regularly to ensure that the strong genetics of each strain is maintained for optimum cannabinoid and terpene production. This ensures that medical cannabis is consistent from batch to batch resulting in a dependable and high-quality product. Carefully tracked batches of each plant strain are harvested every two weeks to ensure maximum freshness, quality, and traceability is maintained for their patients.
The highly qualified Quality Assurance team at Green Relief ensures that all procedures and protocols are strictly applied during the growing, harvesting, drying, and extracting processes for their medical cannabis. All their products undergo strict testing by both their in-house scientists and third-party laboratories. Products are tested for potency levels as well as for microbiological contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, and aflatoxins to ensure that patients are receiving a safe and consistent product in every order.
Warren Bravo is the co-founder and CEO of Green Relief Inc., a licensed producer devoted to bringing innovation and social responsibility to the medical cannabis industry through the use of aquaponics. In the early 1980’s, Warren became the third-generation of the Bravo family to join the family business, Bravo Cement Contracting. By the early 1990’s, Warren had climbed the ladder to company president, leading the firm to become one of the most significant concrete companies in Canada with a worldwide presence. In 2013, Warren took a leap of faith leaving Bravo Cement to establish Green Relief Inc. with co-founder Steve LeBlanc. Their mission: help patients improve their quality of life while furthering the science of medical cannabis and sustainable agriculture around the world.
Recently, Green Relief has expanded its operations by acquiring a 100,000 sq.ft. facility in nearby Stoney Creek, Ontario, providing a real boost to the local economy. The facility, which will contain 75,000 sq. ft. of growing area and 25,000 sq. ft. of office space, allows Green Relief to grow its medicinal products on a much larger scale. The building will act as an extension of the company’s headquarters in Flamborough and includes plans for installing a second floor, which will double the production output. Green Relief will be hosting a job fair in the coming months and is very excited to be expanding employment opportunities in the Stoney Creek area by creating approximately 100 new living wage jobs. Green Relief also plans to go public giving an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months.
About Green Relief Inc. Green Relief Inc. is a licensed Canadian producer of medical cannabis under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and are fully licensed to produce and sell both dry cannabis products and cannabis oils. Their mission: To help patients improve their quality of life, invest in furthering the science of medical cannabis through meaningful research, and advance sustainable agriculture around the world through aquaponics.
