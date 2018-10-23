Ragu Sada explores beneficial U.S. construction industry certifications

As the construction market boom continues, there's never been a better time to enter the industry according to Ragu Sada.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- An excellent asset to a construction worker's resume, recognized certifications demonstrate to potential employers that a worker is dedicated to keeping both their skills and knowledge current. Furthermore, says Ragu Sada , certifications are now a requirement on many of today's building sites in the United States.Managing principal of a large construction firm based in Texas, Sada first points toward Certified Construction Manager certification, issued by the Construction Manager Certification Institute. A subsidiary of the Construction Management Association of America, the CMCI provides the Certified Construction Manager—or CCM—credential.This, says Sada, is widely considered among the very best certifications in construction management. "CCM certification recognizes construction managers with expert knowledge in all aspects of the industry, from project planning and design through to actual construction and subsequent completion," he reveals.Candidates, however, must have at least four years of 'responsible in charge' experience as well as an undergraduate or master's degree in construction science, construction management, architecture, or one of a set list of several other engineering disciplines."Furthermore, they must also have eight years or more of demonstrable experience within construction or general design," Sada adds.Similar options are also available from the American Institute of Constructors, or AIC. A good source of general certifications, the AIC administers the Associate Constructor and Certified Professional Constructor certifications – or AC, and CPC respectively.Application for AC certification requires candidates to have completed an accredited four-year construction management degree program, or otherwise have had four years of hands-on experience qualifying them for the certification. CPC certification, meanwhile, is available to those already at AC level, and who have completed another four years of hands-on construction industry work . "Two of those four years must also have entailed managing projects," adds Sada.Those looking more to get their foot in the door may wish to turn to NICET, or the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies."With over 135,000 certified engineering technicians having now gone through the program since its launch in the 1960s, NICET covers approximately 30 certifications across building construction, materials testing, transportation, and electrical and mechanical systems engineering," Sada explains.Those with minimal experience may complete a level 1 certification, while level 4 requires a decade or more of experience."Certification exams from CMCI, AIC, and NICET currently cost between $200 and $650, upon completion of which the required accreditation or accreditations will be granted to those who achieve the necessary grades," adds Sada, wrapping up.