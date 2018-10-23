Issued by American Association of Suicidology

American Association of Suicidology Releases Innovative Autism Resource

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is pleased to announce the release of a resource to support autistic individuals during a crisis, specifically when interacting with crisis intervention services. This tool is the result of an innovative collaboration between AAS’s Autism and Suicide Committee and Common Ground, a crisis center located in Pontiac, MI. “Crisis Supports for the Autism Community” is available for free through the AAS Website.

The purpose of the toolkit is to enhance potential communications or interactions between crisis center personnel and those on the autism spectrum utilizing their services. The toolkit will allow crisis center personnel to be better equipped in building rapport with autistic individuals, ensuring more effective intervention.

“Common Ground’s core purpose is helping people move from crisis to hope - and that means all people. There are nuances in the type of crisis supports needed by the Autism community, and AAS guidance is necessary and appreciated. People with Autism are not immune to crises, and It is important that our crisis staff are better prepared to serve people on the Autism spectrum. We are honored to collaborate with AAS on these guidelines,” said Heather Rae, President & CEO, Common Ground.

AAS is distributing digital versions of this resource to all of its accredited crisis centers across the country, and is highly encouraging all crisis centers to integrate it into their training, policies, and protocols for staff and volunteers.

"As a co-chair of the AAS Autism and Suicide Committee, I'm excited about the release of the ‘Crisis Supports for the Autism Community’ resource, a first-of-its-kind autism-friendly resource developed to help people on the spectrum in crisis who call or text a crisis center,” said Lisa Morgan, M.Ed., CAS, author of the new toolkit. “I'm thankful to everyone at AAS who has helped bring this resource to fruition and to the Common Ground crisis center for being the first organization to utilize the resource."

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Reporting on Suicide guidelines for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org and www.aas365.org.

AAS Mission Statement: To promote the understanding and prevention of suicide and support those who have been affected by it. AAS Vision Statement: We are an inclusive community that envisions a world where people know how to prevent suicide and find hope and healing. We accomplish this mission by directing efforts to: • Advance Suicidology as a science; encouraging, developing and disseminating scholarly work in suicidology. • Encourage the development and application of strategies that reduce the incidence and prevalence of suicidal behaviors. • Compile, develop, evaluate and disseminate accurate information about suicidal behaviors to the public. • Foster the highest possible quality of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention to the public. • Publicize official AAS positions on issues of public policy relating to suicide. • Promote research and training in suicidology. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes research, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. In addition, AAS serves as a national clearinghouse for information on suicide. Learn more about AAS's history. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention.


