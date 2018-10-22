Trailblazing Cancer Treatments for Women: The Contributions of Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD
Trailblazing Cancer Treatments for Women: The Contributions of Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MDROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contributions to biomedical research and cancer treatment by Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD have transformed the lives of patients around the world. Through dedicated oncological research and treatment, Dr. Troso-Sandoval brings hope and comprehensive resources both to Long Island area residents and distant patients.
If you’re one of the millions of courageous women in America surviving cancer, remaining cancer-free will require the guidance of a reliable and caring oncologist who delivers state-of-the-art treatments. Meet Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD, a New York oncologist who has transformed the lives of her patients with tactful, personalized approaches to cancer treatment.
Dr. Troso-Sandoval specializes in treating conditions such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer
uterine (endometrial) cancer, and cervical cancer among others at the esteemed Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. One of the foremost cancer research centers in the world, the Memorial Sloan Kettering has offered unparalleled care and results to patients for over 130 years.
Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD has added her own scientific expertise to the specialized team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for years, treating patients with the utmost care and respect.
Patients describe her as “exceptional and caring” and tell us “her kindness and compassion make a difficult experience easier than it might be.”
Bringing Oncological Expertise to the Long Island Area
There are few things more beneficial to a cancer patient than a competent and trusting oncologist near to home. Dr. Troso-Sandoval brings her expertise to the millions of citizens in the Long Island and New York City area at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Rockville Centre.
She has been recognized locally and afar for her good work, her distinctions appearing in publications such as the Long Island Pulse magazine where Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval earned a feature on the Doctors of Distinction category in 2016, an esteemed list of the best practitioners in specific areas of medicine chosen by other medical experts.
Her expertise spans more than two decades of dedicated oncology in Long Island and beyond. Having earned prestigious degrees from Cornell and Princeton, Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD delivers world-class treatment with integrity and passion to each individual patient.
“I seek to know the whole patient—who they are, what is important to them.”1 She strives, as many practitioners simply neglect, to understand each patient individually and make treatments as personable and familiar as possible.
When categorizing the best oncologists in the greater New York area, it’s impossible to overlook the distinctions of Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval MD. More than once, she’s earned the Compassionate Doctor Recognition for her outstanding work in addition to receiving the Patients’ Choice Award for multiple consecutive years.
Of the over 1.5 million new cases of cancer expected to develop by the end of 20182, the women in the Long Island and New York City area know they have a competent, trustworthy oncologist in the hands of Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here