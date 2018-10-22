Hybrid Cloud Market is gaining strength with the increase in complexities of the traditional IT environment

Market Research Nest Reports

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Research Report on "Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023"

This report studies the Hybrid Cloud Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast. Find the complete Hybrid Cloud Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. By allowing workloads to move between private and public clouds as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud gives businesses greater flexibility and more data deployment options.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hybrid Cloud market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hybrid Cloud market by product type and applications/end industries.

1) The disaster recovery solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it provides the benefit of business continuity for the enterprises. The hybrid hosting solution is expected to have the largest market size because it combines scalability and flexibility of virtual cloud servers with the security and performance of dedicated hosting. In terms of services, managed services show great opportunities and the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

2) The global Hybrid Cloud market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

3) The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

4) North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hybrid Cloud.

5) Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Hybrid Cloud Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. Hybrid Cloud Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

1) Hewlett Packard

2) Microsoft

3) IBM

4) Cisco

5) Equinix

6) Oracle

7) Vmware

8) Citrix Systems

9) Rackspace

10) Amazon

11) Terago Networks, Inc.

12) Dell

13) Panzura

14) Vmturbo

15) Google

16) Rightscale

17) Verizon Communications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

1) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

3) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

4) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

5) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Hybrid Cloud Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

1) Cloud management and orchestration

2) Disaster recovery

3) Security and compliance

4) Hybrid hosting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

1) BFSI

2) Consumer goods and retail

3) Education

4) Government and public sector

5) Healthcare and life sciences

6) Manufacturing

7) Media and entertainment

8) Telecommunication and ITES

9) Others

Key questions answered in this report

1) What will the Hybrid Cloud Market Size is in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

2) What are the key Hybrid Cloud Market Trends?

3) What is driving this Hybrid Cloud Market?

4) What are the challenges to Hybrid Cloud Market Growth?

5) Who are the key vendors in this Hybrid Cloud Market Space?

6) What are the Hybrid Cloud Market Opportunities and Threats faced by the key vendors?

7) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Hybrid Cloud Market Key Vendor?

