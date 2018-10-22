The Hon. Catherine E. Pugh to Deliver Keynote 2018 Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce "Breakfast with The Mayor"
Baltimore Mayor to address City’s energized professional environment and inspiring collaborations between businesses and their communitiesBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) today announced that the Honorable Catherine E. Pugh will deliver the keynote address at the Chamber’s annual “Breakfast with the Mayor”, being held at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore on Thursday, November 1, 2018. (Register here)
Mayor Pugh will address the progress of various initiatives that advance the City’s digital transformation, and also fuel the innovation and entrepreneurial spirt and innovation for which Baltimore is nationally recognized.
“Baltimore has a long history of entrepreneurship and innovative firsts,” said Mayor Pugh. “The Baltimore City Chamber has remained a constant force for business during this history. It is more critical than ever that we pursue an entrepreneurial approach across the functions of government to ensure that we're meeting the needs of City businesses in new and innovative ways, while also building a strong and sustainable business ecosystem."
WHO: The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce
WHAT: Breakfast with the Mayor, The Honorable Catherine Pugh
WHEN: November 1, 2018 (7:30 AM – 10:00 AM)
WHERE: The Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore
“For professionals hoping to engage the business, government and development leaders responsible fo guiding our City’s economic future, The Chamber’s Annual Breakfast with the Mayor is an ideal forum to connect on a personal level with elected officials and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors,” said Eben Frederick, president, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
“Mayor Pugh’s advocacy and relentless pursuit of an energized Baltimore has catalyzed economic growth, creating new employment opportunities and fostering collaboration between business leaders and the City’s many enterprising constituencies. We are honored to have her join us in recognizing the individuals who go above and beyond to support our City’s growth and development.”
For sponsorship opportunities, information on registration or award submissions, please contact the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce at 410-837-7101 or by email at eben@baltimorecitychamber.org.
ABOUT THE BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
As the voice of Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce’s focus is to serve as a forum through which members are able to grow their respective businesses. Programs and initiatives foster collaboration long-term growth, and development, and each campaign is designed to promote both members and the City’s core value propositions. The Chamber is committed to advocating for the continuing adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members.
For additional Information on membership please visit www.baltimorecitychamber.org
