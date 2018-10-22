AQUA-ASTON HOSPITALITY SIGNS WITH ICE PORTAL TO DISTRIBUTE VISUAL CONTENT WORLWIDE
Aqua-Aston,a hotel and condo resort company with 40 properties across five distinct brands, has partnered with ICE Portal to distribute all visual content
Aqua-Aston Hospitality is a destination expert with properties in key leisure markets including Hawaii, the continental U.S. and Costa Rica. Earlier this year the brand launched a new, highly mobile-responsive website, designed to deliver a digital vacation planning experience. Visual content, proprietary algorithms and expert information now help travelers curate individualized trip itineraries based on their travel preferences.
Aqua-Aston Hospitality will integrate their visuals into ICE Portal’s cloud-based content management system (CMS). ICE Portal connects to thousands of leading global distribution channels as well as thousands of affiliated travel sites (including DHISCO, GDSs, OTAs, and search sites) in twelve languages.
“We are thrilled to be working with Aqua-Aston Hospitality providing the technical solutions to manage and deliver their visual content everywhere,” said Henry Woodman, president of ICE Portal.
ICE Portal will work with Aqua-Aston Hospitality to optimize visuals (category, languages, meta-data, geo-codes and mapped IDs) to increase both engagement and booking conversions.
“In an era where social and digital platforms are setting the bar for dynamic, visually driven content, we need to ensure the Aqua-Aston Hospitality vacation booking experience remains dynamic and relevant,” said James Karebelas, vice president of marketing, Aqua-Aston Hospitality. “Partnering with ICE equips us with superior technology to enhance our visual online presence and showcase our portfolio of properties in a compelling way.”
About ICE Portal
ICE Portal is a technology and marketing company that helps travel suppliers manage, curate and deliver their visuals to 1000s of online travel and travel related websites – including major OTAs, GDSs, DHISCO (Formerly Pegasus,) Search Engines & Local Directories, and Social Networks. To find out how ICE Portal can work for you or to learn more about our company please visit www.ICEPortal.com
About Aqua-Aston Hospitality
With a 70-year legacy, Honolulu-based Aqua-Aston Hospitality is a destination expert that provides management services to hotels and resort condos in Hawaii, the continental U.S., and Central America, including Aqua Hotels & Resorts, Aston Hotels & Resorts, Instinct Hotel Collection, Lite Hotels, Maui Condo & Home, as well as the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton. The company prides itself in the expertise of its teammates and offers Hawaii’s only locally staffed 24-hour call center to best serve the needs of travelers from across the globe. For more information, visit www.AquaAston.com or call (855) 945-4092.
