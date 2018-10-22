ST MAARTEN IS LEADING THE PACK WHEN IT COMES TO GROWTH IN THE CARIBBEAN

Blue Beach St Martin Amandara St Martin Ambiance St Martin Interlude St Martin Petit Plage St Martin

The beautiful island of St Martin in the Caribbean predicts great growth for the 2019 season

The island is expected to see a major increase in tourism in 2019 compared to the previous year due to two new direct flight routes from the US” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St Maarten is one of the most popular Caribbean Islands to visit all year round. The island is home to the French and The Dutch, offering two different cultures in the one island. It is a stunningly beautiful and tropical island and is noted for being home to 36 gorgeous white sandy beaches and the largest lagoon in the Caribbean.

"The island is expected to see a major increase in tourism in 2019 compared to the previous year due to two new direct flight routes from the US," says Linda Browne, Marketing Manager for Exceptional Villas. In addition, exciting new excursions available and brand new villas are being launched daily.

St Maarten is a unique island featuring some incredibly luxurious yet affordable villa rentals. Click Here to read more. There are plenty of restaurants offering French, Creole and other world cuisines. The island is home to many mega yachts and cruise ships that visit daily. Visitors love to enjoy some incredible duty-free shopping that is on offer. What's more it offers great accessibility for guest to visit the nearby islands of Anguilla and St Barts for a day trip – so you can visit 3 different islands in the space of 3 days.

NEW DIRECT FLIGHTS TO ST MARTIN

St Maarten is seeing more and more new flights daily and many resumed services which is welcome news for locals who rely on tourism to boost their economy.

The island has seen some great expansion with the recent announcements that JetBlue is launching a New Daily Nonstop Flight to St Maarten as well as American Airlines offering direct routes to this paradise island.

JetBlue is launching a new route to the island next year, beginning in early 2019. JetBlue will be launching its first-ever flights from Fort Lauderdale to St Maarten, with daily nonstop flights.

American’s nonstop flight from Charlotte to St Maarten will begin in November along with the resumption of nonstop flights from both New York and Philadelphia beginning December. The Charlotte and Philadelphia flights will both operate daily on Airbus A-319 aircraft. The New York flight, which will operate weekly on Saturdays, will run on a Boeing 757 aircraft with 176 seats.

The New Main Terminal at Princess Juliana International Airport will also open in the coming months.

St Maarten Tourism Minister Stuart Johnson said in a statement. “The new airlifts from carriers such as American Airlines shows their commitment to St Maarten and their belief in our country and people’s resilience,” Johnson said. “It also gives people in the region more ease of access to the USA and elsewhere and shows the importance of our airport as a hub destination for our regional partners.”

D BOAT OPENS IN ST MARTIN

In other news, the popular D Boat which is well known in Antigua has now opened in St Martin. D-Boat has quickly established itself as Sint Maarten’s number one experience - A fun-filled day of water activities for kids and adults alike. D-Boat Water Entertainment Center is a retired oil tanker turned into a Water Park and party boat for ALL AGES. D-Boat is permanently moored just off Simpson Bay Beach. Visitors can enjoy this brand new attraction on the island – you can enjoy waterslide, trampolines and for the adventure seeker you can even swing off ropes out into the sea. Those looking for a more relaxing time can also soak up the sun and enjoy lunch with a great bar selection. This family-friendly experience includes round-trip ferry transport from Simpson Bay.

St Maarten is soon to become one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. Visitors can enjoy a Caribbean paradise island, the best restaurants, gourmet restaurants all for a fraction of the price of the neighboring islands.

