Frank Hamilton Ph.D. to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community cats roam the streets are in every part of the world trying to survive. They are labeled as “ferals,” “strays,” “free roaming cats” or “community cats” when they have had the misfortune of ending up on the streets through human negligence. A staggering amount winds up in kill shelters where they are euthanized. We as a nation have been catching and killing for almost 100 years and have not solved or changed the situation. It is in fact it’s the definition of insanity. It is morally and fiscally wrong. Fortunately, there are millions of kind hearted and compassionate people trying to help these cats by becoming dedicated caretakers providing them with outside shelter, vet care, food, and water. One man is making an even stronger difference to remedy the problem for good.

Frank Hamilton is an Associate Professor of Management at Eckerd College and a dedicated Animal Welfare advocate. He became aware of the challenge of these animals back in the 1990’s and has worked to develop and implement nonlethal solutions.

“What animal control should do is provide low cost spay/neuter, trap, neuter, return (TNR), or return to field (RTF)” says Frank. “When you trap neighborhood cats and put them down what happens? New cats move in so it’s a vicious cycle therefore it absolutely benefits cats and the public to sterilize the cats and return them.”

Many people aren’t aware that the government uses our tax dollars to put animals down. Low cost spay/neuter, T.N.R., and RTF are programs that are saving all citizens money. And by fixing cats it will cease them from giving birth outside to thousands of kittens who without homes or caretakers suffer in the streets and continue to roam the neighborhoods. That’s a moral issue solved. No longer will people hear these poor cats fighting outside in heat, they will be calm and less stressed no longer forced to reproduce. It’s the most humane, logical and ethical approach.

“Besides implementing targeted low cost spay/neuter, T.N.R., or RTF, caretakers should be provided with accessible traps and taught how to correctly use them so cats can be trapped safely and brought to a low cost spay neuter facility.”

Aside from having co-founded and directed a spay neuter clinic where he successfully fixed over 100,000 animals; Frank has been conducting studies on community cats. Conclusively, it’s a certainty that spay/neuter is a must to control the animal population and reduce homeless pets who suffer in shelters. To make it more accessible and more affordable spay/neuter clinics need to be where the people are including those with lower income who can’t afford the surgery.

“Dedicated kind hearted caretakers feed and shelter their cat colonies rain or shine every day and night,” says Frank. “So there has to be a network where caretakers can get help in case of emergencies where a cat needs vetting.”

The University of Florida Veterinary School has been running a once a month free clinic for feral cats and last month performed 174 surgeries. Ideally if this service was everywhere it would be a hugely effective start.

“Cats that stay more than a week in shelters get URI or Kennel cough plus it’s highly stressful and wrong to keep them caged,” says Frank. “It was proven that when shelters released cats and did not keep them languishing in these shelters illnesses declined tremendously. Return to field helps animal control so it’s a solution. Euthanasia is not only immoral it’s not solving any problems.”

Educating the public it’s a win win for animals, caretakers, and the entire public!

“Understanding what is going on with the government and with citizens when it comes to community cats is absolutely necessary,” says Frank. “You want animal control to take care of animals not kill them. Advocating for our community cats is what we should wholeheartedly encourage in every part of the world.”

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno