Kandima Maldives Hosts Finalists Of Miss World Australia 2018
Taylah Cannon, a makeup artist and a veterinary nurse, will next participate the International Miss World pageant in China in December. The 23-year old comes from Queensland and will bring the next-year event to Gold Coast in 2019.
The excitement does not end here! Taylah has become the Kandima Maldives’ official ambassador for one year during her reign in 2018 and 2019 – How Kool is that!?
About Miss World Australia
Miss World Australia is a registered fundraising organisation – raising money for charities and mirroring the role and spirit of Miss World at a national level.
Miss World Australia holds an annual pageant to identify young Australian women who exemplify beauty, talent, intelligence and compassion. It aims to create and empower role models who will serve as ambassadors to charity, enrich the perception of beauty, and enhance a new strength, energy and spirit for the advancement of women, while positively impacting their communities.
Miss World Australia is the most holistic and prestigious title to be crowned. The winner represents Australia at this Miss World International final which includes representatives from over 132 countries around the globe.
About Kandima Maldives
This new game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted and responsible. This 3-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is under the new hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 266-room beach resort has something for everybody. With the longest outdoor pool in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Aroma art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.
