Fibank Wins Prestigious Award at an International Innovation Competition

Fibank (First Investment Bank) won second place in the Offering Innovation category of the Efma-Accenture DMI Awards 2018

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) won second place in the Offering Innovation category of the Efma-Accenture DMI Awards 2018, which brought together some of the world's most renowned institutions and companies in the retail segment.

At the ceremony held on October 17, 2018 in Lisbon, the Fibank prize was received by Mr. Nedelcho Nedelchev, CEO of the Bank, Mr. Theodor Petrov, Director Card Payments and Ilona Staneva, Director Marketing and Advertising.

The Efma organizers and an authoritative international jury highly appreciated Fibank’s innovation, launched for the first time in the Bulgarian market: a microchip for children and teenager debit cards, as well as the Bank's early financial education program.

Competition in the category in which First Investment Bank participated also included the Polish Alior Bank, which was selected as the winner and the British HSBC, which ranked third. The final ranking was determined entirely by online voting.



