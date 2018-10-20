KDM Steel Expands the Electrical Enclosure Manufacturing Factory in Wuxi, China
KDM Steel,a leading manufacturer of electrical enclosures, announces the expansion of its manufacturing factory in Wuxi.WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDM Steel,a leading manufacturer of electrical enclosures, announces the expansion of its manufacturing factory in Wuxi. The new facility includes high-tech electrical enclosure manufacturing machines and material testing laboratory.
As part of KDM Steel strategic plan, this expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for the industrial and electrical enclosures. Additionally, the new electrical enclosure manufacturing factory will feature automated machines to ensure accuracy and reduce production cost.
“As the demand for industrial and electrical enclosure increases, the need for a modern factory that can handle bulk orders is more important,”said Sunny Sun, KDM Steel marketing manager. “Over the years, KDM Steel has earned reputation for designing and manufacturing RoHS, IP, UL, NEMA,and CE compliant electrical enclosures. With the new plant, we aim to manufacture innovative and safe electrical enclosures.”
KDM Steel new factory will specialize in producing free-standing enclosures, floor mount electrical enclosures, wall mount electrical enclosures, modular electrical enclosures, junction box electrical enclosures, weatherproof electrical enclosures, large electrical enclosures,and industry electrical enclosures.
With the new R&D and testing laboratory, KDM Steel can manufacture electrical enclosures from a range of materials such as mild steel, carbon steel, stainless steel or aluminum. Electrical enclosures made from polycarbonate and glass reinforced polyester (GPR) will be available upon request.
To increase appearance and durability, KDM Steel will polish and galvanize electrical enclosures upon request. Currently, KDM Steel can produce galvanized steel electrical enclosures and mirror-polished stainless steel electrical enclosures.
Furthermore, the new electrical enclosure manufacturing facility in Wuxi will now support OEM. The KDM Steel team will help in the CAD drawing and other support relating to the electrical enclosure design process.
Besides, KDM Steel will handle the branding such as printing or engraving personalized logos and information depending on specific requirements.
For more information about KDM Steel new electrical enclosure manufacturing factory and products, use the contact information below.
About KDM Steel
For over ten years, KDM Steel has been designing and manufacturing stainless steel accessories and equipment.
From electrical enclosures, cookware, fittings, valves to jewelry, KDM Steel uses the latest technology to produce functional and quality stainless steel items.
KDM Steel can handle stainless steel casting, stainless steel plating, stainless steel forging, stainless steel bending, stainless steel laser cutting,and stainless steel polishing.
Whether for standard or custom designs, KDM Steel adheres to strict quality control that meets the industry standards.
Contact details:
Contact person: Sunny Sun (Marketing Manager)
Email: sales@kdmsteel.com
Phone no: +86 13814224925
https://www.kdmsteel.com
Sunny
KDM Steel Co.,LTD
email us here
8613814224925
KDM Steel Electrical Enclosure