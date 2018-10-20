Inmedix CEO to Co-Chair Immuno-autonomics Study Group at 2018 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

Andrew J. Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO & Co-founder, to highlight how linkage between the brain and immune function adversely affects autoimmune disease treatment.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, the leader in next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) application as an informative diagnostic tool in autoimmune disease, today announced that CEO & Co-founder, Andrew J. Holman, MD, will co-chair the ACR study group “Immuno-autonomics: Emerging Diagnostic & Therapeutic Advances in Rheumatology”” with Paul-Peter Tak, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Academic Medical Center/University of Amsterdam, and former Chief Immunology Officer & Senior Vice President R&D Pipeline at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) during ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting 2018, being held October 19-24, 2018 at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL.

Drs. Holman and Tak will be joined by Katherine Thanou, MD, Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the College of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma and Assistant Member of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), who will review her groundbreaking research related to immuno-autonomic HRV assessment in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The ACR/ARHP Study Group will be held in Room W196b at 1-2 pm on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Immuno-autonomics is the interface between stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), and the immune system. In autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks healthy tissues for reasons which remain unclear. Therapy is directed with various immunosuppressive strategies to reduce this inappropriate attack and potential destruction of joints, skin, kidney, brain, etc. (depending on the specific autoimmune disease).

Stress intensifies autoimmune disease, thereby reducing the effectiveness of current immunosuppressive options. This ACR/ARHP study group on immuno-autonomics is the third in the past four years. The lectures emphasize new opportunities to both accurately measure ANS stress and reduce its adverse effects to help rheumatologists restore the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases.

“Immuno-autonomics is a relatively new concept in medicine based on what our patients have been telling us for decades,” says Andrew J Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO, rheumatologist and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “Stress flares autoimmune disease to make it far less responsive to treatment. Understanding how and why may significantly enhance the way rheumatologists manage and even someday prevent autoimmune diseases.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.