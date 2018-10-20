Clay Clark, Founder of Thrivetime Show, Celebrates Two Year Anniversary of Podcast with Over Half a Million Downloads

Award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” is ready to celebrate the two-year anniversary of his podcast November 5th, 2018 with over half a million monthly downloads.

A man of many talents, Clark has been called the “Jim Carey of Entrepreneurship.” He was “Metro Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year” at the age of 20 and the “U.S. Chamber National Blue Ribbon Quality Award Winner” at the age of 27.

As the result of his endless work ethic, he’s been able to found and co-found several companies including: DJ Connection, Elephant in the Room Men’s Grooming Lounge, and Thrive15.com.

However, Clark came from humble beginnings. “Poverty. I saw entrepreneurship as a solution,” Clark states as his original inspiration behind starting a business podcast. “My parents vacillated — they moved from middle class to financially struggling to middle class, but whether we like it or not, money is how we buy health insurance, how we feed ourselves, how we get gifts for people. I wanted to move from surviving to thriving. I knew there was a better way to do it.”

The Thrivetime Show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. The award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily. Currently, the podcast has over 1,300 episodes, and has featured Emmy Award-Winners, New York Times best-selling authors, NFL Players, and NBA Players.

Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, continues to teach others when he can. “My dad was a college graduate, and there was that fallacy that if you graduate from college you’ll know how to make money,” Clark explains, “a lot of people don’t have moms or dads or people in the picture to teach them, and this is a way we can do it — on the web. We want to help people thrive and live at their peak.”

Andy M., a podcast listener on Stitcher, praises, “It’s a fantastic radio show. Clay and Dr. Zoellner have owned and worked with so many companies. The experience combined with their continual relentless humor makes the show very hard to not listen to everyday. I love it.”