Process Liquids? New Video from HPS Demonstrates Benefits of Pigging

Process Pigging Specialist HPS Product Recovery Solutions Release New ‘Pigging’ Video

The use of pigging systems in liquid processing is increasing throughout the world, and this new video demonstrates why.” — Gilbert Murphy

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product recovery (pigging) systems are in wide use by companies that process liquids, especially in sanitary or hygienic environments.

HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading specialists in process and hygienic pigging, has produced a short video which highlights the benefits of installing the highly-effective technology.

Pigging is a simple and low-risk method of recovering product from pipelines that would otherwise be wasted.

It’s used by food, beverages, confectionery, homecare, paint, personal care, cosmetics, pet food processing companies plus many more. And the use of pigging is increasing! That’s because the results are fast, and the benefits substantial.

Pigging uses a specialist projectile (the ‘pig’), which fits extremely compactly to the pipeline. This enables it to clean the pipeline and recover nearly every drop of product that remains in the pipe after transfer.

And this new video shows some of the key benefits! They include increasing yields, reducing waste, speeding up changeovers, decreasing downtime, minimising water usage, plus many more.

Gilbert Murphy, HPS founder and CEO said, “The use of pigging systems in liquid processing is increasing throughout the world, and this new video demonstrates why. Pigging has lots of benefits, from increasing yields and reducing waste processing to improving efficiency and reducing cross-contamination risks”.

“This new short video also contains real-life examples and provides insights into how our solutions benefit our customers and improve their efficiency, profits and effectiveness”.

As well as offering many advantages, pigging systems are extremely cost-effective and deliver a high return on investment (ROI). In most case, payback is between 6 to 12 months, sometimes less.

Gilbert concludes, “As well as helping our customers achieve increased profits and the higher levels of productivity and efficiency that modern processing plants demand, our pigging solutions are also easy to implement, and commissioning is relatively simple”.

“Whether the system is being deployed within an existing plant, or part of a new installation, interruption and downtime to operations is kept to a minimum”.

To watch the HPS video, please click here.

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customers profitability by maximizing product yields, reducing waste, helping environmental sustainability and improving efficiency. This is through product-recovery (pigging) systems, liquid distribution and transfer solutions for processing industries.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS has offices in the US and Australia, and global partners worldwide, including Brazil, China, Malaysia and Thailand.