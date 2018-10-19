Q&A with ImageSat International released ahead of SMi’s 4th annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology
SMi reports: Q&A with sponsor ImageSat International has just been releasedLONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of SMi’s 4th annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference, taking place between the 6th and 7th February 2018, in Rome, SMi caught up with Dr Natalie Fridman, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chief Scientist, and VP of Research & Innovation at ImageSat International to discuss current developments, priorities and the upcoming event.
What is iSi doing to enhance maritime reconnaissance and surveillance technology?
“ImageSat International (ISI) developed KINGFISHER, Maritime intelligence System which enables detection of non-cooperative vessels in the deep sea based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology such as Deep learning, Multi Agent Simulation, Behaviour prediction, Anomaly detection etc. and the objective of the AI techniques is to enable decision support for maritime operators and provide an optimal, autonomous and economic solution for maritime systems.”
2) What technology updates have really caught your eye in the past year?
“Applied AI – There are many AI techniques that were invented in the last 20 years. Today we can find several of these techniques applied and working in different domains in the industry. For example, deep learning: neural networks were first invented almost 60 years ago, today with computers high computational power we can find this technology as a common approach for computer vision and speech recognition algorithms. What has caught my eye the most is that today we can find many AI techniques working very well in different domains and in the maritime domain as well.”
3) What are the key areas for development in the domain? And which do you see as most important?
“1. Multi source big data platforms
2. Getting smart insights from big data analytics
3. Behaviour analysis and prediction
All of them are very important but in my opinion the most challenging is the ability to predict the entities behaviour. There are many AI techniques for behaviour prediction and now with KINGFISHER we can see it applied also in maritime domain.”
