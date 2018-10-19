Wondershare Recoverit Now Provides Advanced Deleted Photos Recovery Solutions

Recoverit by Wondershare provides highly advanced recovery solutions for photos. The software now supports more than 550 different formats.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondershare has always been a pioneer in data recovery tools and its latest offering, Recoverit, certainly lives upto its expectations. The software has been released a while back and has recently come up with improved data recovery solutions. Now, users can learn how to recover deleted photos from their laptops, digital cameras, SD cards, and numerous other sources without any hassle. The tool has one of the highest recovery rates in the industry and features different scanning algorithm so that the users can easily retrieve their deleted, lost, or inaccessible content.

The deleted photo recovery algorithm that Recoverit implies is one of the best in its class. The tool is extremely easy to use and features an intuitive interface. This means users can learn how to recover deleted pictures from computer, SD cards, cameras, etc. without any prior technical knowledge. Here are some of the major features of this data recovery software.

• One can recover deleted photos of all the major formats like JPEG, PNG, JPG, BMP, RAW, DCR, etc.

• Besides photos, users can also recovery videos, music, documents, emails, compressed files, and more. It supports the recovery of more than 550 different formats.

• It supports a comprehensive picture recovery from all sources and devices like laptops, SD cards, iPods, pen drives, cameras, and so on.

• There are different scanning algorithms (like quick scan, deep scan, etc.) that the tool provides in order to make the recovery process easier for its users.

• One can use this deleted photo recovery software under different scenarios like accidental deletion, inaccessible partition, recycle bin recovery, corrupt storage, virus attack, and more.

• Users can get a preview of the recovered photos so that they can choose the pictures they want to restore.

Recoverit by Wondershare has also come up with a user-friendly interface. A user doesn’t need any prior technical experience to recover deleted photos from laptop, SD card, camera, or any other source.

To start with, one can just download Recoverit on a Windows or Mac system. There are free as well as paid versions available on its website. Afterward, the application can be launched to recover deleted photos.

Users can specify the location that needs to be scanned by the application. For instance, they can specify a particular partition on their system’s hard drive, an attached SD card, USB drive, digital camera, etc. After that, they can simply start the scanning process and wait for a while for it to be completed.

Recoverit will automatically scan the specified location and display the retrieved content. To save the time of its users, it would first perform a quick scan. Though, users have a provision to perform a deep scan as well. In the end, users can just preview the retrieved photos and simply restore them to a safe location.

There are different versions of the data recovery tool that can be downloaded from its official website. One can get a personal license, business license, or a student license from its purchase page. While the education license is available only for students at a discounted rate, the business license can be obtained by submitting a query.

One can get a personal license of Recoverit Pro at $39.95 (1 year subscription for 1 PC) or of Recoverit Ultimate for $59.95 (1 year subscription for 1 PC). The software also offers a free version so that its users can first have a hands-on experience of it before getting a premium subscription.



About Wondershare

With users in over 150 countries, Wondershare is one of the most sought-after and advanced technical firms in the world. It is known to come up with a dedicated data recovery and other technical solutions that are extremely easy to use. The firm has also developed the first data recovery tool for iOS devices. With centers in global cities like Shenzhen, Tokyo, and Vancouver, it has a dedicated R&D team and is known for its live customer support. Recoverit is the latest offering by Wondershare, which can recover the lost and inaccessible data from different sources under numerous scenarios.