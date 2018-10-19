Hungarian National Police to Deliver Briefing at the 12th Annual Border Security Conference
SMi Group Reports: The 12th annual Border Security Conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 12-13 February 2019LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Hungary facing the follow border security challenges: Irregular migration, Illegal migration and the difference among those, Rising border traffic, New trends and emerging risks in border surveillance. Hungarian organisations are cooperating in international border security research and innovation and the following four projects (ROBORDER, iBorderCtrl, SMILE and BBA 2.4.2) are addressing these important issues at hand.
With this is mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that the Hungarian National Police have just confirmed they will be delivering a briefing at this year’s, 12th Annual Border Security Conference:
(Police Major) Dr. Székely Zoltán, National Police Research Coordinator, Scientific Council of the Hungarian National Police, Hungarian National Police, will be briefing on:
Hungarian participation in European border security research and innovation - an end-user coordinated cooperation
• A look at the organizations cooperating in international border security research and innovation in Hungary
• Current border security challenges in Hungary, a focus on irregular migration, illegal migration, rising border traffic, new trends and emerging risks in border surveillance
• Hungary’s current projects and how they fit into the CONOPS, national and EU security strategy, policies and regulatory framework
The full agenda is available to download at: http://www.bordersec.com/einpr
Taking place on the 12th and 13th February 2019 at the Crowne Plaza St Peter's Hotel & Spa, Rome, Italy, Border Security 2019 will provide the perfect platform to learn from and network with a high calibre audience who will discuss technological solutions and political strategies to implement next generation capabilities to secure land, air, and sea borders in response to growing global threats.
Following last year's sold-out event, the new conference programme has been curated to provide more timely updates and significant briefings.
Presentations from the following countries: Italy, Portugal, Estonia, Hungary, Sweden, US, Aruba, Finland, Germany and more.
High level speakers these key organisations: Italian Navy, Portuguese Navy, US Department of Homeland Security, Government of Aruba, German Federal Police, Finnish Customs, Airpol, Interpol, Europol, EU lisa, Brussels Airport Company, IOM - International, Organization for Migration, Vancouver Airport Authority, Worldreach Software, Identity for Services, Swedish Police Authority, OSCE, European Union Dedication to Turkey, Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, Cellebrite and more.
There will also be an evening networking reception hosted by Vancouver Airport Authority day-one at the conference.
With a £400 early bird discount available until the 31st October for the conference, visit the website to book your place, download exclusive event content and view the latest agenda at: http://www.bordersec.com/ein
Sponsorship is now open, should you wish to speak or exhibit at Border Security 2019, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
The 12th Annual Border Security Conference
12-13 February 2019
Rome, Italy
http://www.bordersec.com/ein
GOLD SPONSORS: Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, Vancouver Airport Authority
SPONSORS & EXHIBITORS: Cellebrite, WorldReach Software
