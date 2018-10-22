Exhibit by Aberson presents Robert Mars | Rebels and Renegades Thursday October 25th 6 until 8 PM

Photo Credit: Lisa Newman Photo Credit : Lisa Newman Photo Credit: Lisa Newman

Exhibit by Aberson presents Robert Mars| Rebels and Renegades October 25 6 until 8 PM

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents

Robert Mars | Rebels and Renegades

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

Opens Thursday, October 25th 6-8 PM

Through November 5th, 2018

Available online and in-store

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of recent works entitled “Rebels & Renegades” by Robert Mars opening Thursday, October 25th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105. The work will be on view through November 5th.

Fascinated with the Golden Age of Americana, Mars merges his own concept of personal idols with those of mainstream culture and, as a result, is able to focus his work on a deeper analysis of this unforgettable era. The focus of his work ranges from architectural and mechanical forms of the 50’s and 60’s, including muscle cars, motels, and kitschy logos, to the culture of celebrity with their larger than life personalities and iconic appearance.

While living in Portland, Oregon over a decade ago, Robert Mars found himself traveling the Southwest documenting “the left over parts of Route 66 culture in its current state.” Ten years ago, he explored the small towns of Oklahoma and stumbled upon Tulsa. “Tulsa reminds me of my favorite time in American history. The mid-century modern ranch homes, the strips of motels and auto dealerships with classic signage. It’s the history that inspires me to create,” explains Mars.

Mars feels strongly that everything he absorbs becomes an influence for his work. “I feel that music, art, skateboarding, and design all have become intertwined in my life as source for creative energy,” he states. Music has played a significant role in Mars’ studio practice and daily life since an early age, so it was only natural for these works and images to reflect that inspiration. Mars speaks about his visit to Cain’s ballroom during his last visit to Tulsa with fondness, “The venue, the rich history, and the bands that have played there and it all played on the impact on my creation of these pieces. I am always interested in historical context of things and Cain's exudes that from the classic neon sign, to the floors of the club, to the posters lining the walls.”

A graduate of the Parson’s School of Design in New York, Mars often references his decades as a graphic designer in his work. His tactile process of layering and sanding ephemera and paint aims to provide the view with a muted window into America’s past. Mars’ work is exhibited worldwide including museum collections in Munich, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Laguna Beach, Paris, Aspen and Naples.

For all press inquiries and information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).