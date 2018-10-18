Top FFS Surgeon Dr. Mardirossian offers Various Voice Feminization Treatments for Patients

Dr. Mardirossian of Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics in Jupiter, FL now offers voice feminization treatments for FFS patients.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients who have elected to have facial feminization surgery (FFS) often follow those surgeries with other treatments designed to provide a more feminine appearance. Recently, the team at Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics announced the addition voice feminization surgery. This surgery, when combined with other treatments, provides patients with an excellent option for further enhancing their femininity.

Voice Feminization Therapy

The first step for many patients who want higher-pitched and therefore more feminine voices is voice therapy. This therapy is designed to train patients to speak in a higher pitch naturally. It is provided by numerous speech therapists, and there are many who work almost exclusively with transgender patients. Therapy may take place face-to-face, via video calls, or even through an app, and it can be likened to singing lessons via which singers learn to gain better control over their vocal range. Over time, those who undergo voice therapy learn to gain better control over their voices, but therapy alone does not extend the voice’s range. Fortunately, the surgical procedure performed by Dr. Mardirossian can overcome this obstacle.

The Surgical Procedure

The goal of this procedure is to shorten the vocal cords to create higher-pitched speech. For some patients, Dr. Mardirossian may also recommend shortening the throat itself to help reduce the lower end of the range while quite possibly adding a few notes to the upper range. It is important to note that only the pitch of the voice is affected by such a surgery; the resonance is not affected by the procedure.

Following the procedure, which takes place under general anesthesia, Dr. Mardirossian may recommend that patients avoid eating and drinking for a short period of time. Aside from this, there are no special postsurgical considerations. Most patients will experience a deepening of the voice immediately after the procedure. Though it can be alarming, it is caused by swelling, and it will resolve on its own. Patients may experience hoarseness for a few months after the surgery, as well, and those who commit to voice therapy before and after surgery tend to have the best results.

