Happiness Film Selection Featured at Silver Screen for Short Films

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The October monthly screening by Silver Screen for Short Films (SSSF) in Tampa included another chapter in the award-winning The Way to Happiness book on film. SSSF chapter president Anjani Pandey, and The President of The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, Kelly Yaegermann, introduced the film selection, “Do Not Take Alcohol to Excess”. The screening hosted over 40 guests. There was a short Q&A after the screening at which Ms. Yaegermann introduced herself and answered questions about her campaign to spread the precepts contained in The Way to Happiness.

The Way to Happiness was written by L. Ron Hubbard and is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. It held the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.
Using the unabridged and complete text, exactly as written by L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness book-on-film follows the printed book chapter by chapter, precept by precept. The interweaving stories of a cast of characters illustrate each concept contained in the book.
The two-hour book-on-film, produced by the Church of Scientology at Golden Era Productions, its film studio in Southern California, is available on DVD in English and 15 other languages. The DVD has been placed in more than 86,000 schools, public, national and academic libraries around the world.
Educators, parents, community and religious leaders, law enforcement officers and many others use The Way to Happiness book-on-film in their programs.
The Way To Happiness film has won the Telly Award, The Indie Festival Award of Excellence, The Aurora Awards - Gold Award, 3 awards of Merit from the Accolade Awards and The Communicator Award of Distinction.

