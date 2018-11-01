Peru - based Construction Contractor adopted MyEasyISO software to achieve ISO compliances by integrating QHSE system

MyEasyISO offers excellent flexibility with an unbelievable amount of feature and drives to continual improvement with fast ROI” — Kaushal Sutaria

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru - based construction contractor has been working in the national market since 2013. It has grown considerably in recent years by offering construction services to the different industrial sectors. Due to the company’s rapid growth and variety of areas it operates, maintaining compliance and carrying out tasks have become increasingly complex.

The quality processes spread across the various department often went undocumented. Moreover, as business processes evolved, they considered the following challenges are needed to be tackled urgently.

• Lack of integration, which resulted in duplicate activities and has wasted valuable time and resources.

• Lack of real-time visibility in compliance processes

• Reducing Non- conformance rate

• Centralised documentation for deeper visibility

In the course of evaluating different software solution, the company actively chose MyEasyISO QHSE Software because of the way in which it uniquely designed to automate the quality process with the comprehensive coverage of various compliance requirements. Another main reason for choosing MyEasyISO is it is available in 7 languages including Spanish. Since most of the employees predominantly speaks the language, It will be easier for them to adapt and understand.

MyEasyISO QHSE management Solution provides a centralized framework and an integrated approach to comply with ISO standards requirements such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. It tracks compliance with internal policies and procedures, and ensure on-going compliance.

Its powerful risk management brings all the risk in a centralized repository and helps the organization by identifying risk rating to ensure it is appropriately assessed, and that remedial actions are tracked to closure. It streamlines the process for identifying and evaluating nonconformance and also enable to assign follow-up tasks for root cause analysis to employees.

With MyEasyISO, the company now benefits from being able to see an integrated view of various processes. Some of the core benefits include:

• Automating end to end workflow by eliminating cumbersome manual process

• Centralised document management with version control in a secure and robust access control

• Customizable Dashboards and reports provide greater transparency with real-time insight into the various process

• Signification reduction of non-conformance

• Reduce compliance time, cost and utilize resources

• Helps to Identify hazards, eliminate hazard exposures and dangerous work practices.

“MyEasyISO not only enables the organization to achieve compliance by ensuring regulations and standards but also transforms the business process to enhance productivity. MyEasyISO offers excellent flexibility with an unbelievable amount of feature and drives to continual improvement with fast ROI" said Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of Effivity Technology.

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health, and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO helps in achieving ISO certification so you can manage regulations and standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

MyEasyISO software is smart enough to know the specific needs of your organization to help you manage ISO compliance smartly.

To find out how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.