Abu Dhabi International Boat Show kicks off with the participation of 270 exhibitors from 25 countries
Delegates and officials, marine industry players, special guests, media & visitors witness ADIBS’s first day of regional and global launchesABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, inaugurated the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2018 which kicked off today (Wednesday, 17th of October 2018) in the presence of a number of Sheikhs, Ministers, dignitaries and other officials accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC).
Organized by ADNEC, the show welcomed exclusive local and international commercial delegations, officials, VIPs and local and international media. The event, which is the largest gathering of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the luxury boats, yachts, water sports and fishing equipment industry, has attracted 270 exhibitors from 25 countries from the region, and across Europe and America.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “The successful start of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, amid high-level international participation, is a major milestone in furthering our strategy of promoting Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for business tourism, and our commitment to conducting leading international exhibitions and conferences in support of growth and economic diversification, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan and its Economic Vision 2030.”
The show opened with a range of different motorised and non-motorised water sports activities followed by an official tour of ADIBS. The VIP attendees were then treated to special tunes played by the Emirates Autism Chamber, as well as exclusive launches of a number of yachts, luxury boats and other marine equipment by leading companies operating in this sector. The Emirates Riviera Company unveiled the yacht (RCAT50) of the ‘Fly Bridge’ model, the Boat (Rcat38) and Riviera enclosed ferry, in addition to its luxurious yacht (Integrity 55).
Gulf Craft, the UAE's leading luxury boat and yacht company, also launched its latest yachts and boats amounting to a total of AED 102 million, making it the biggest exhibitor in the show. The company showcased its latest recreational boating (Oryx 37) design, and three yachts from the famous Majesty brand- Majesty 100, Majesty 135 and Majesty 62. It also displayed three boats from Orks and Silver Craft, popular with fishing enthusiasts. Delma Marine launched the Boston Wheeler 210 Montauk boat, the first of its kind in the Middle East.
Two yachts were announced for the first time in the region, on the opening day of ADIBS-the luxury yacht Monte Carlo (MC6-2019) from the company ‘S. F. for Yacht’ and ‘Princess 55’ British yacht from the company Princess Yachts.
At ADIBS, visitors will also enjoy a range of non-motorized water sports and activities by Watercooled, including SUP HITT; SUP core; SUP Fitness; SUP Time Trials; Kayaking; Ecodonuts; Dingy catamaran and Wind- surfing. The activities will also include Seakart experiences; a traditional Abra Experience with Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and an event under the theme ‘Introduction to Boating’ sea trials with Marine Concepts.
The exhibition is supported by several official sponsors and strategic partners from local and international organisations, including Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, CICPA, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes - Emirates Motor Company, Integro, The Captain’s Club, Emirates Palace, Delma Marine, in addition to; Emirates Autism Chamber; Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club. The sponsors list also includes Burgess, Rebellion; Greenline, Yacht Interiors and many others.
On the sidelines of ADIBS, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club launched its new Marine Academy, where the Academy’s stand at the boat show displayed its services such as training courses, all kinds of marine sports, as well as recreational and community sports covering all aspects of the sea.
The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will run until 20th October from 3 pm until 11 pm, at the ADNEC Marina, providing visitors and families with a unique experience and the opportunity to enjoy recreational performances and water sports. It will also provide a chance to shop at various outlets and savour different cuisines at restaurants and cafes. The event will also feature a dedicated fishing area, highlighting the latest trends, techniques and international best practices in fishing.
-Ends-
Media Contact
Orient Planet
+97144562888
email us here