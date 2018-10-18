Jeffrey A. Hensley of Hensley Legal Services to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is one of the most difficult, emotional, expensive decisions a person will ever make, and yet every state has a high divorce rate that is only getting higher. That’s because even though divorce can be very expensive, it is absolutely worth it. If you truly don't want to be with someone, the amount of money spent is worth it to move on and find the person that's going to make you happy. If you’re planning on seeking a divorce, it’s important to know what your options are and what you need to do to protect yourself and your children.

Jeffrey A. Hensley is a family law and divorce attorney and the founder of Hensley Legal Services, which offers the full spectrum of family law representation for divorce, paternity suits, child custody, child support, guardianships and adoptions.

“We try to be as available and as compassionate as we can with our clients because these issues are high stress and emotionally charged, especially when there are children involved,” says Hensley. “We do our best to be communicative, supportive, and compassionate in dealing with our clients on those issues.”

The hallmark of a good law firm is that it’s not just about making the money, but about serving the client. Since 2008, Hensley Legal Services has served their clients by holding their hands through this complex process and always being available to answer their questions.

“I always like to give my clients a game plan,” says Hensley. “This is what we're going to do. This is what we can expect. From the second you're talking with the client, you want to find out what their problems are, how you can address them, and what we can do to deliver the outcome that they're requesting. You concentrate on who the client is, what they need, how we can address it, how we can help them, and what we need to do to make it happen. We try to be honest and upfront about what we're doing and how it's going to be done so there is a management of expectations as to what is going to happen.”

Of course, divorce is ultimately a financial decision. Knowing your financial status one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself, because it gives Hensley the ability to develop a plan to ensure your financial stability through the process.

“Some people are very reasonable and want to get things done quickly and are just willing to do what's best for the child and move on. I've got others that want to spit and fight about the ice cube trays that were bought at Walmart the week before,” says Hensley. “The longer it takes the more money it takes. The more contentious and emotional you get, the more motions that have to be filed, the more hearings you have to have. The more reasonable you are with one another, the more respectful you are with one another, and the more you have your children’s best interests in mind, the less time and less money it takes. That’s what we hope for.”

