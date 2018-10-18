Walter Kaitz Foundation celebrates 35 years of supporting diversity and inclusion
Michelle Ray, Executive Director of the Walter Kaitz Foundation welcomes crowd to 35th Annual Fundraising Dinner
During an evening of exquisite entertainment by violin virtuosos Sons of Mystro and a welcome by Nia Franklin, Miss America 2.0, the Foundation also recognized Boys and Girls Club of America as its Diversity Advocate and recognized TV One with the Diversity Champion Award.
This year's event was co-chaired by Josh Sapan, President & CEO AMC Networks and Dave Watson, President & CEO Comcast Cable, Senior EVP Comcast Corporation. However, the two turned over their hosting duties to three "Rising Leaders" within their companies, Danielle Phillips, Supervisor Business Operations Compliance and Affiliate Relations, Comcast; Grace Chung, Director Transformation Strategy, AMC Networks and Sowan Sawyer, Director, Scheduling Sundance TV.
Michael Powell, President & CEO of the NCTA - The Internet & Television Association closed out the evening, by offering, "In the telecommunications industry we do not shrink from our commitment to diversity, our industry recognizes that our own prosperity depends on inclusion, and the future prospects of America depend on it as well.
Proceeds from the event, held at the Marriott Marquis, will support the programs and initiatives of three key industry organizations: the Emma L. Bowen Foundation, the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT). In 2019, the Foundation will extend its support to the T. Howard Foundation.
Photo Captions
Nia Franklin, Ms. America 2.0 welcomes audience to 35th Annual Kaitz Dinner.
Jonathan Rodgers (second from left), founder and former CEO of TV One, presented the Diversity Champion Award to Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One (second from left). The two are flanked by Dinner Co-Chairs Dave Watson and Josh Sapan.
Dave Watson, President & CEO Comcast Cable, Senior EVP Comcast Corporation.
Alfred Liggins, CEO Urban One, offers remarks after receiving the Walter Kaitz Foundation's Diversity Champion Award.
Michelle Ray, the new Executive Director of the Walter Kaitz Foundation welcomes the crowd of nearly 800 to the dinner.
Dinner attendees were treated to performances by the Sons of Mystro courtesy of Ovation.
Emcee for the 35th Annual Walter Kaitz Dinner was Pamela Silva Conde, co-anchor of Premier Impacto on Univision.
Rising Leaders Danielle Phillips, Supervisor Business Operations Compliance and Affiliate Relations, Comcast; Grace Chung, Director Transformation Strategy, AMC Networks and Sowan Sawyer, Director, Scheduling SundanceTV served as co-hosts for the Kaitz Dinner.
Jim Clark, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America accepts the Foundation's Diversity Advocate Award.
Michael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association addresses the attendees at this year's 35th Annual Kaitz Dinner.
About the Walter Kaitz Foundation
The Walter Kaitz Foundation stands at the center of the media and telecommunications industry's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion and seeks to advance the contributions of women and multi-ethnic professionals in the media and telecommunications industry. Through the funds raised, the organizations that are supported through grants, and the vital programs produced, the Walter Kaitz Foundation serves as a catalyst for increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry's workforce and its programming content.
