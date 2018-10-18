Chicago Attorney Warns of Potential Dangers of Party Buses in Live Interview

Attorney Joe Kolar

Party buses seem like a safe alternative to drinking and driving, but according to one Chicago law firm, these buses present a whole new set of dangers.

You should know that party buses are not built for safety, and when an accident happens, the company that built the bus may be a distant memory.” — Joe Kolar

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, October 18, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party buses seem like a safe alternative to drinking and driving, but according to one Chicago law firm, these buses present a whole new set of dangers. In a live interview that took place on the AskTheLawyers.com Facebook page, Chicago attorney Joe Kolar discussed the tragic case of one of his clients.He represented the family of a 27-year-old man who lost his life in a fatal bus accident. The man had rented the bus to celebrate some good news at work. Hours later, the bus was on its way back to conclude the evening. The man was adjusting the radio at the front of the bus near a stairwell when the bus went around a bend on Interstate 294. The man lost his balance. He fell down the stairwell, through the door and out onto the interstate, where he was immediately killed by another vehicle.Unfortunately, party bus accidents are very common. A college student died in May 2018 when she fell out of a party bus in Charlotte. In 2017, two women fell out of an emergency window on a Massachusetts party bus. One of them, a 26-year-old woman, died from her injuries.Why Do Party Bus Accidents Happen?Attorney Kolar says that this industry is not known for their safety and adherence to the law. Most party buses are poorly maintained. Many lack seatbelts. Some companies operate with no insurance. They are known for springing up overnight and disappearing within a few months. Many drivers are not trained or licensed. Kolar said that poor training is at the root of many of these accidents. “You should know that party buses are not built for safety, and when an accident happens, the company that built the bus may be a distant memory,” he said.Baizer Kolar Neiman P.C. is a Chicago personal injury law firm dedicated to victims of wrongful deaths and serious injuries. They have obtained several multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for victims of negligence, including victims of medical malpractice and truck accidents. They offer free consultations and assist people throughout Illinois. To contact the injury attorneys at Baizer Kolar Neiman P.C., call 888-592-5071 today.

Will a Party Bus Keep You Safe?